Company Distilling Unveils Two Exciting New Spirits

TOWNSEND, Tenn.— Company Distilling is proud to debut two new spirits to please whiskey enthusiasts everywhere. These two distinct flavors, Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood and Straight Rye Whiskey Finished with Cherry Wood, offer a unique twist on classic whiskey, each with its distinctive profile.

The Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood is a delightful blend of rich and complex aromas, including cinnamon, nutmeg, and golden raisins. The smooth blend of vanilla, cinnamon, cloves, and plums will surely please the palate and provide a unique and unforgettable drinking experience. The soft and warm oak finish complements this Tennessee Whiskey’s subtle flavors and adds a layer of complexity to the overall taste profile. Mellowed through maple charcoal, matured in charred white oak, and finished with toasted apple wood, this finely aged spirit celebrates the whiskey-making heritage of our state. Through the Lincoln County Process, this recipe explores some of the diversity of fruit and hardwood trees in Tennessee. 750ml | Proof: 86.5 | ABV: 43.25%

On the other hand, the Straight Rye Whiskey Finished with Cherry Wood offers a bold nose that includes rye grass, black licorice, oak, and vanilla—greeting the palate with mint, dark cherry, black pepper, and leather flavors, which rest easy on the tongue. The warm and lingering hints of toasted cherry and oak wood perfectly finish this unique and flavorful Straight Rye Whiskey. This spirit will surely be a favorite among those who appreciate a robust and complex whiskey profile. 750ml | Proof: 100 | ABV: 50%

“We measure our success not just by the number of bottles sold but by the experience of those who savor our award-winning spirits,” said Jeff Arnett, Founder and Master Distiller. “Our new flagship spirits strike the perfect balance of approachability and complexity, catering to both new and seasoned whiskey drinkers at a reasonable price point. When people taste our spirits, they know they’re getting something special and unique.”

Company Distilling’s attention to detail is evident in every sip, and whiskey enthusiasts will appreciate these spirits’ unique flavors and quality. Whether enjoyed neat or mixed into a cocktail, Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood and Straight Rye Whiskey Finished with Cherry Wood will impress and provide another reason for friends and family to gather around.

The Straight Tennessee Whiskey, Finished with Apple Wood, and Straight Rye Whiskey Finished with Cherry Wood, are available at Company Distilling’s tasting room and bottle shop in Thompson’s Station and Townsend, Tennessee. As well as in local liquor stores across the state of Tennessee. Both spirits are available for sampling during the premium tasting experience. Company Distilling encourages distillery guests to pre-book the tasting experiences to ensure availability.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. It was founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not their first go around.

For More Information:

https://companydistilling.com/products/