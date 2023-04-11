Compoveda Tequila Names Former Breakthru Beverage and Diageo Executive Maggie Lapcewich to Board, Promoting Carolyn Kissick to SVP

STUART, Fla.— Compoveda Tequila and its affiliate company SipTequila announced two key talent moves as part of their continued growth strategy for 2023 and beyond. Industry executive Maggie Lapcewich joins the Board of Directors as the lead independent director and the company promoted Carolyn Kissick to SVP, Product and Partnerships.

Lapcewich, formerly EVP, Chief Growth Officer of Breakthru Beverage Group, joined the Board of Directors effective April 1. Lapcewich has more than 30 years in the beverage alcohol industry, predating her successes at Breakthru and Wirtz Beverage from roles as President Diageo Canada, President Global Tequilas, President U.S. National Accounts and General Manager for several U.S. markets and regions for Diageo, following sales leadership at E&J Gallo Winery.

At Breakthru, Maggie oversaw the development of the company’s strategic plan and commercial capabilities, and she established the Digital eCommerce center of excellence. She brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience from both the supplier and distributor tiers of business, with a reputation for helping build deep and lasting relationships, partnerships and brands, including the likes of Tequila Don Julio during her tenure at Diageo.

“I’m honored to be advising this amazing team of Tequila enthusiasts and thought leaders to accelerate Compoveda’s growth globally. In addition, there is an incredible opportunity to collaborate and innovate with other brands and partners who look to capitalize on the emerging trends in eCommerce alongside SipTequila.com,” said Lapcewich.

Kissick is a Tequila industry veteran with more than 13 years of experience in the global market in addition to long-term, deeply-rooted connections in Guadalajara, the town of Tequila, and the surrounding region (from which the official “Tequila” denomination derives). Mid-pandemic she relocated to the heart of Jalisco to work closely with producers and now leads Compoveda and SipTequila on the ground in product development and supply chain logistics. Nurturing meaningful relationships with producers and SipTequila’s brand partners allows her to bring unique products to market, including custom expressions that reliably sell out on SipTequila in a matter of minutes.

“I’m an advocate for the agave plant, the history, tradition and hard work that turns this plant into the beautiful liquid that has helped define so much of Mexico’s culture, and also for the successful interpretation into the U.S. market,” Kissick says. “Tequila is fun, Tequila is blooming, and we are doing the same.”

Last year, Compoveda Tequila added two additional expressions, Blanco and Blanco Rosa, to complement their award-winning Reposado and Extra Añejo. Together, the Compoveda portfolio continues to captivate wine and brown spirits enthusiasts as well as Tequila traditionalists, who appreciate the consistent high quality from small, boutique Mexican producers. Since the Extra Añejo soft launch in 2018, Compoveda is poised to eclipse 10,000 cases this year as the team expands distribution alongside Breakthru Beverage, Republic National Distributing Company and online with SipTequila.com.

This latest round of funding from a highly regarded collection of technology, venture capital, private equity and real estate investors positions the business to not only expand through distribution and e-commerce platforms, but also to build out its corporate gifting / bottle engraving programs and its U.S. fulfillment network. Additionally, the team in Guadalajara will use this capital to continue to build upon, expand and invest in its relationships with more than 70% of the Tequila industries’ leading brands, growers and thought leaders who are committed to evangelizing this authentic and rapidly growing spirit.

Compoveda donates a percentage of its sales every year to Isla Urbana, a project dedicated to contributing to water sustainability in Mexico through rainwater harvesting. To date, those donations have resulted in more than three million liters of water harvested annually to supply clean water to communities in Mexico City, rural Oaxaca, Guerrero and Xochimilco.

Compoveda and SipTequila have helped to create, educate and accelerate the interest and category of premium sipping Tequilas since 2017. Recognizing that the biggest competitor in Tequila is the attitude of “I don’t do Tequila” and the best Tequila is the one you like the most, the team created the Compoveda brand to convert wine and whiskey drinkers while helping to educate millions of visitors annually on great sipping Tequila alternatives via its e-commerce marketplace SipTequila.com.

For More Information:

https://www.compoveda.com/