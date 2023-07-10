Conecuh Brands Appoints Steve May as New VP, General Manager of Forthcoming Conecuh Ridge Distillery

Conecuh Brands LLC, a leading producer and marketer of super premium spirits, has added Steve May to their team. Steve’s hire is ahead of the opening of the new, state-of-the-art Conecuh Ridge Distillery in Troy, Alabama. Steve will serve as VP/General Manager, reporting into Conecuh Brands President & CEO, Roy Danis. Steve will be responsible for both distillery operations and the visitor experience at the new Conecuh Ridge Distillery.

The distillery is currently in its second phase of construction and slated for a late Fall 2023 opening, where it will be producing and bottling the award-winning Clyde May’s Whiskey, the Official State Spirit of Alabama.

Steve May comes to Conecuh Brands from Brown-Forman, where he was the Director of Marketing Operations for the Jack Daniel’s Distillery. During May’s tenure, the Jack Daniel’s Homeplace experienced significant growth in terms of distillery retail sales and saw the annual guest count grow from 191,000 to over 300,000.

As a native Alabamian, and drinker of Clyde May’s Whiskey, May felt it was a natural next step in his career. “Aside from the coincidental overlap in name, which I plan to investigate one day, I was really attracted to the entrepreneurial spirit of Conecuh Brands” says May. “I’ve missed the production side of things quite a bit and am looking forward to jumping back in to help build the Conecuh Ridge distillery into a great tourist destination.”

Commenting on the announcement, Roy Danis, President & CEO of Conecuh Brands, says: “the building of this state-of-the-art distillery near to where Clyde started his craft back in 1946, is part of our strategy to build Clyde May’s legacy and establish ourselves as one of the preeminent whiskey producers in the country” and “to have a person with Steve’s experience and track record of success, will be invaluable to helping us achieve that ambition.”

The Clyde May’s Whiskey story begins in 1946 where Clyde’s commitment to quality cemented his reputation as one of the best moonshiner’s in the country. That legacy lives on today in his whiskeys and bourbons, made with a proprietary mash bill and aged in first-fill, new American oak barrels. The portfolio includes Clyde May’s Original Alabama Style Whiskey, Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon, Clyde May’s Straight Rye, and Clyde May’s Special Reserve Bourbon.

About Clyde May’s Whiskey

Distilled since 1946 and legal since 2001, Clyde May’s brings more than 75 years of authenticity, dedication and perseverance to perfecting the craft of whiskey making. In addition to being the Official State Spirit of Alabama and now the Official Bourbon of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, Clyde May’s is also the official Whiskey of Talladega Speedway and the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship.

About Conecuh Brands LLC

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Conecuh Brands is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, focused on developing high-quality brands, including Clyde May’s Whiskey, Próspero Tequila, and McConnell’s Irish Whisky. Brands created by Conecuh Brands have authentic brand stories, delivered in world-class packaging and award-winning taste.

For More Information:

https://www.conecuhbrands.com/