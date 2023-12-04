Conecuh Brands Launches Conecuh Ridge Bourbon Nationally

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Conecuh Brands is excited to announce the launch of its newest offering: Conecuh Ridge Bourbon. The exclusive 5-year-old, 100.6-proof straight bourbon whiskey is to commemorate the future home of Clyde May’s, with opening of the Conecuh Ridge Distillery in Troy, Alabama. This new offering was inspired by the first legal bottle of Clyde May’s original “Conecuh Ridge Whiskey,” recognized as the official state spirit of Alabama. Conecuh Ridge Bourbon is now available at select retailers across the country with a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Conecuh Ridge Bourbon is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than 5 years in charred white American oak barrels. Every barrel is discriminately selected to offer consistent flavor but with a seemingly individual personality. This 100.6 proof straight bourbon has a deep amber color with a complex aroma of toffee, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of almonds and rich cocoa accompanied by a long smooth finish.

“We at Conecuh Brands are thrilled to release our passion project ahead of Conecuh Ridge Distillery’s grand opening,” says Roy Danis, President & CEO of Conecuh Brands. “We’re celebrating this occasion the only way we know how: with a beautiful bottle of whiskey. You could call it an ode but we’ll call it our homecoming.”

The story of Clyde May’s began in 1946 where Clyde’s commitment to quality cemented his reputation as one of the best moonshiner’s in the country. When it came to making a special batch, Clyde preferred to work with Rye because of the spice it imparted into the spirit. While most know Clyde as being arrested for moonshining, what many do not know is that it was the 300+ pounds of rye grain in his possession that led to his conviction.

About Clyde May’s Whiskey

Distilled since 1946 and legal since 2001, Clyde May’s brings more than 75 years of authenticity, dedication and perseverance to perfecting the craft of whiskey making. In addition to being the Official State Spirit of Alabama and now the Official Bourbon of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, Clyde May’s is also the official Whiskey of Talladega Speedway and the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship.

About Conecuh Brands LLC

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Conecuh Brands is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, focused on developing high-quality brands, including Clyde May’s Whiskey, Prospero Tequila, and McConnell’s Irish Whisky. Brands created by Conecuh Brands have authentic brand stories, delivered in world-class packaging and award winning taste.

For More Information:

https://www.conecuhbrands.com/; https://clydemays.com/