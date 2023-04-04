Constitutional Spirits LLC Launches 2A Bourbon to Support Military, First Responders, and Constitutional Causes

DURHAM, N.C.— Constitutional Spirits LLC, owned by Tim Oates, is proud to launch 2A Kentucky bourbon, a classic American whiskey with a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% barley, known for its smooth, sweet taste and subtle spice notes. Each sip offers a rich aroma of brown sugar, caramel, and oak on the nose, hinting at the complex flavors to come. The palate enjoys a delicious blend of brown sugar, toasted almonds, and cinnamon, followed by a lingering sweetness of caramel. The finish is long, with a touch of oak and a warm cinnamon bun-like sensation. It’s an excellent example of quality and craftsmanship in creating exceptional Kentucky bourbon whiskey.

2A Bourbon is a preminum Kentucky Bourbon That is the perfect blend of passion and purpose, combining the growing popularity of Bourbon with the support for our Military , first Responders, the Second Amendment and the Constitution.

2A Bourbon will donate a portion of its proceeds to organizations such as Folds of Honor and the 2nd Amendment Foundation, with more organizations to be added. The goal is to help raise awareness and support for these worthy causes while providing delicious Bourbon for consumers to enjoy.

“I am thrilled to introduce 2A Bourbon to the market,” said Tim Oates, owner of Constitutional Spirits LLC. “This Bourbon is not just about the great taste but also about giving back to the people who serve and protect our country and the constitution. We are excited to see how our support can positively impact these organizations and the people they serve.”

2A Bourbon will be available for sale in 44 states through mail order and hopes to add more states through its ABC Boards, North Carolina being one of the first.

The bottle comes in a unique pistol case with a top that features bullets forming the letter “A” and a bridge between them with the number 2, a fitting symbol of the second amendment. The product will be available for sale within the next four weeks.

Constitutional Spirits LLC and Tim Oates are excited to launch 2A Bourbon and invite everyone to enjoy a great-tasting bourbon while supporting important causes.