Cooperstown Distillery To Be Featured at Saratoga Race Course for the 2023 Season

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y.— Cooperstown Distillery’s award winning Cooperstown Select Distinguished Whiskeys and their other premium spirits will be featured at the Saratoga Race Course in both the Cooperstown Distillery Clubhouse Bar and the Taste NY Pavilion. In addition, specialty cocktails including Cooperstown Select Bourbon Old Fashioned and Saratoga Revolutionary Rum Runner will be more broadly available throughout the Saratoga Meet this summer.

Cooperstown Distillery operates the Cooperstown Distillery Beverage Exchange in Saratoga Springs (453 Broadway) where customers can shop for bottles of the Distillery’s award-winning spirits, local beer, wine and cider selections, or premium gift items including popular apparel options. Customers can also partake in a creative seasonal cocktail menu featuring Cooperstown Distillery spirits and other locally produced beverages.

In the past year, Cooperstown Distillery’s spirits have won prestigious awards from notable competitions including the London Spirits Competition, the Alberta Beverage Awards and The Fifty Best.

The iconic Saratoga Race Course captivates visitors worldwide, inviting them to indulge in the exhilaration of summer horse racing. The highly anticipated 2023 season of the Saratoga Race Course commences on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The festivities continue, attracting racing enthusiasts throughout the summer, until Closing Day on Monday, September 4, 2023 – coinciding with Labor Day. Operating all season, except for Mondays and Tuesdays, the Track ensures an unbroken five-day racing schedule each week.

About Cooperstown Distillery

Employing the highest quality artisanal distilling practices, Cooperstown Distillery is the first and only distillery in beautiful Cooperstown, N.Y., home to baseball and the iconic National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Cooperstown Distillery produces a full line of award-winning spirits, including various brands of Bourbon, Rye, Single Malt Whiskey, American Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, and Rum that are available in many states and stores across the nation.The company’s products are also available in unique, patented or patent pending sports themed decanters. Cooperstown Distillery products including gifts and cocktails are also available at two satellite retail outlets, in Cooperstown and Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

For More Information:

http://www.cooperstowndistillery.com