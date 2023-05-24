CoreBev Unveils Kavo Greek Island Rum

The CoreBev Group is proud to announce the release of its latest brand, Kavo, the world’s first Greek rum. Made with locally sourced Greek-island ingredients, Kavo is a new rum brand that promises to deliver a unique and premium rum experience unlike any other. The product will be available in Greece starting in June and will later expand to the United States and Canada starting summer of 2023.

“I wanted to create an authentic product that was unique to my roots and upbringing,” says CoreBev founder and CEO Stelios Stavrianos, whose parents are Greek immigrants. “I’m very passionate about where I came from, and I wanted to take that passion and put into a bottle. And this is the first of its kind.”

Kavo is a premium, white rum that takes inspiration from the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Greece’s picturesque islands. The use of unique fruits and botanicals, such as mandarins from Santorini and mastic from Chios, in addition to sugar cane and other herbs and spices found only on Greek islands, give Kavo a distinct fresh and sweet flavor and aromatic profile that sets it apart from other rums on the market. Kavo is perfect for those seeking a new and exciting experience in the rum category.

“Kavo has been almost 3 years in the making, and we obsessed over every single detail.” Dimitrios Zahariadis, CoreBev’s Chief Operating Officer, who worked closely on the Kavo brand, added “this is a proud moment for us to finally release this product.”

Kavo Rum will be made available starting in Greece, Connecticut, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Ontario, and British Columbia. The suggested retail price is $30.00 (700 ml bottle).

About The CoreBev Group

Founded in 2012 and driven behind a creative force of food, beverage, and hospitality experts, The CoreBev Group is an alcohol beverage company dedicated to bringing high quality and unique spirits into the market. With its 48x award-winning Cylinder Vodka®, along with several other disruptive brands, the company has garnered 60 plus awards and destined to change the beverage industry.

For More Information:

https://www.corebev.com/post/corebev-unveils-world-s-first-greek-island-rum