Costa Tequila Adds Johny Salido to Star-Studded Lineup of Brand Ambassadors

Costa Tequila, the world’s first Hi/Lo blend of Tequila, has added freeride mountain biker Johny Salido as their latest brand ambassador. The humbly self-proclaimed bicycle enthusiast is a rising star in the international freeride mountain bike scene. Johny joins an incredibly talented team of Costa ambassadors from a range of backgrounds, including pro surfer Justin Quintal, chef Meredith Ouzounian, and Olympic gold medalist Kaitlyn Farrington.

With roots in Mexico, Johny knows good tequila as well as he knows trails, making him a natural partner for Costa.

“I appreciate those who think differently,” said Salido. “We’re both into reimagining the possibilities of our fields, and it’s exciting to support a stellar Mexican-made product.”

As the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, Costa Tequila offers the only lineup of tequilas that intentionally bring together flavor profiles from Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico. Tequila from the Highlands’ mountainous region comes from higher altitude plants and produces fruitier, sweeter, and softer notes and characteristics, while tequila from the Lowlands is produced at relatively lower elevations and delivers distinct peppery, earthy, spicy notes, and characteristics.

“Johny is tenacious and bold, just like our tequila,” said Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “We’re very excited to support him in his promising career representing Mexico in high-level freeride mountain bike competitions.”

