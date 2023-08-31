Costa Tequila Expands Florida Distribution With Addition of Gold Coast Eagle Distributing and Carroll Distributing

Costa Tequila announces new partnerships with Florida-based distribution companies Gold Coast Eagle Distributing and Carroll Distributing. As the latest addition to a growing list of distributors in its home state of Florida, Costa anticipates reaching retailers throughout the entire state by the end of the year.

Costa Tequila, which launched in Florida in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, is now distributed in 12 states and has seen massive sales increases year-over-year with continuous investments in portfolio expansion, distribution, and brand development. Costa Tequila is the maker of three varieties of blended Tequilas, Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, and the recently released Costa Café tequila-based coffee liqueur. Costa’s Hi/Lo Blend of tequila brings together the best flavor profiles from agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico.

“Costa’s blending technique gives the tequila a unique flavor profile that resonates with tequila lovers of all experience levels,” Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “We’re looking forward to developing new wholesaler partnerships in an effort to bring something different to these new territories.”

Over the last four years, Costa grew its distribution in Florida with the help of 12 partners, including:

Tri Eagle Sales

North Florida Sales

Daytona Beverage

Wayne Densch Inc.

Bernie Little Distributors

Southern Eagle Distributing

Great Bay Distributing

Pepin Distributing

Suncoast Beverage Sales

Superb Wines and Spirits

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing

Carroll Distributing

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in 12 states and online nationwide. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila, Café ($28.99), Blanco ($36.99), Reposado ($39.99), and Añejo (SRP $56.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

About Costa Tequila

For Costa, the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa’s Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila, Café, Añejo, Blanco, and Reposado, at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Arizona, Tennessee, and Nebraska using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com.

