Costa Tequila Expands Florida Distribution

Costa Tequila announces a partnership with Clare Rose to bring its lineup of ‘Hi/Lo’ tequila blends to retail on Long Island. Costa, which launched in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, offers three expressions of Hi/Lo blend tequilas, including Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and the recently released Costa Café (35% ABV), which is a mild yet smooth tequila-based liqueur featuring natural coffee flavors and notes of caramel and vanilla.

As the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, Costa Tequila offers the only lineup of tequilas that intentionally bring together flavor profiles from 100% Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands).

Tequila from the Highlands’ mountainous region comes from higher altitude plants and produces fruitier, sweeter, and softer notes and characteristics, while tequila from the Lowlands is produced at relatively lower elevations and delivers distinct peppery, earthy, spicy notes and characteristics.

“Working with great partners like Clare Rose means we get to share Costa Tequila with more of the country,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “Our lineup brings a unique and exciting flavor profile to tequila lovers of all experience levels. There’s something for everyone whether you’re sipping on our Reposado on the rocks or crafting the Costa Café into a delicious cocktail, Costa Tequila is perfect for every occasion.”

Costa continues to invest in the brand, and in 2023 has expanded its product lineup to include the newly released Costa Café. Following new distribution partnerships and new markets, as well as strengthened retail placements in 12 states, Costa Tequila reports an 80% year-over-year increase in total points of distribution.

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in 12 states and online nationwide. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila, Café ($28.99), Blanco ($36.99), Reposado ($39.99), and Añejo (SRP $56.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

