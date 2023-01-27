Costa Tequila Expands Hi/Lo Tequila Distribution to 11 States

With continuous investments in distribution and brand development, Costa expanded its reach into several new territories including Arizona, Nebraska, Colorado and Georgia. Additionally, total points of distribution increased more than 600%, with nearly 2,700 retail placements in 2022.

In October 2022, Costa released the latest in its lineup of Hi/Lo blend tequilas, Costa Tequila Añejo. This product is aged for 16 months in American Oak barrels and features notes of roasted hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and brown sugar and the aroma of pure agave. With an Añejo, Blanco, and Reposado in its lineup, Costa Tequila offers the only tequilas that intentionally bring together flavor profiles from 100% Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands).

“We are thrilled that our idea to take these two very distinct flavor profiles and blend the best elements has resonated with tequila lovers,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “With a focus on authentic partnerships, intentional marketing, and consumer education, Costa continues to gain market share among established brands. We look forward to growing our distribution footprint in 2023 with our network of wholesalers.”

The company grew its internal team in 2022 by adding new employees and ambassadors, including 2014 Olympic Gold Medalist and professional snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington, marine artist Kasey Scott, Chef Meredith Ouzounian, and photographer Nate Harrington.

Also, Costa donated to the Florida Disaster Relief Fund, which was established to assist Florida’s communities during times of emergency and disaster. The donation followed the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm that left thousands of Floridians without power or shelter for weeks.

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in 11 states and online nationwide. Find all three varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

About Costa Tequila

For Costa, the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa’s Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together. Find both varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Arizona, and Nebraska using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com.

Costa Tequila, the Florida-based company behind the world’s first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila, grew its product lineup, distribution footprint, and its charitable giving in 2022. Costa, which launched in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, is now distributed in 11 states and reports massive sales increases year-over-year.

For More Information:

https://www.costatequila.com/