Costa Tequila Now Available in Tennessee With Ajax Turner

FLORIDA— Costa Tequila announces a partnership with Ajax Turner to bring its lineup of ‘Hi/Lo’ tequila blends to retail in Tennessee. Costa, which launched in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, offers three expressions, including Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, and is currently distributed in 12 states.

As the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, Costa Tequila offers the only lineup of tequilas that intentionally bring together flavor profiles from 100% Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands).

Tequila from the Highlands’ mountainous region comes from higher altitude plants and produces fruitier, sweeter, and softer notes and characteristics, while tequila from the Lowlands is produced at relatively lower elevations and delivers distinct peppery, earthy, spicy notes and characteristics.

“It has been exciting to be a part of tequila’s exponential growth over the last few years. The increase in awareness and demand for the spirit have encouraged people to learn more about how tequila is made and where it comes from,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “We are proud to bring our non-traditional approach and unique products to Tennessee. With the help from our distribution partner Ajax Turner, we look forward to sharing our high-quality lineup with the market.”

Costa, which recorded huge sales growth in 2022 with continued investments in distribution and brand development, released its latest Hi/Lo blend of tequila in 2022, Costa Tequila Añejo. The Añejo is aged for 16 months in American Oak barrels, featuring notes of roasted hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and brown sugar and the aroma of pure agave.

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in 12 states and online nationwide. Find all three varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $63.99), Blanco ($41.99), and Reposado ($46.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

About Costa Tequila

Find both varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Arizona, Tennessee, and Nebraska using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com.

https://www.costatequila.com/, https://ajaxturner.com/, https://www.costatequila.com/where-to-buy