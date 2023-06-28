Courvoisier Cognac Says ‘Welcome To The Gala’ With Summer-Infused Visuals

FAMILIA’s director and photographer Ollie Ali and executive producer Ciaran Bennett captured an ambitious 34 stills and 12 videos for a new campaign.

FAMILIA photographer and director Ollie Ali delivers a global print and moving image campaign for iconic cognac brand, Courvoisier. Shot in Cape Town against mouth-watering backdrops, it highlights how Courvoisier can be poured into any occasion.

The print and online campaign consists of an ambitious 34 still images and 12 videos shot at various locations in Cape Town with FAMILIA’s sister company Robot, increasing cost efficiency. Being rolled out globally, the challenge was finding locations that feel like they could have just as easily been in the UK, US or Australia.

The bold, bright visuals feature four models holding or preparing their Courvoisier Gala: a delicious drink consisting of VSOP or VS cognac, sparkling Sicilian lemonade, a large glass of ice and the lemon twist.

Showing how it can be served in a light, refreshing cocktail ideal for a convivial daytime occasion with friends, the campaign allows the brand to break away from the image of traditional cognac. Instead, it gives the cognac an elevated editorial feel, never revealing faces and surrounding it with natural light, high-fashion styling, and tasteful set design.

Ollie meticulously art directed every detail to compose the perfect shots, drawing from both his high-fashion and commercial experience. From the styling of a sleeve, to the props in the background, to the way the light falls on the product, every image is carefully composed to ensure it carries a magic of its own.

From May, the campaign runs globally for one year across social, online, OOH and retail POS, with each market able to localise the assets.

Director and photographer Ollie Ali comments: “It was a dream to bring the Courvoisier Gala campaign to life as both photographer and director with such an incredible team out in South Africa. Creating a photo story and moving moments that only revealed hands and body, it was crucial we found our joyous expression and emotion through our styling, set design and of course talent performance, and I’m extremely thankful for each and every collaborator who worked their magic and brought their A-game to the table to make this happen.”

For More Information:

https://www.courvoisier.com/