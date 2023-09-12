Craft Collective Expands Spirits Portfolio in Rhode Island with O’Brien & Brough Distillery

STOUGHTON, Mass.— Craft Collective, an independent craft beverage distributor serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island, has announced a new distribution agreement with Bristol, RI-based O’Brien & Brough Distillery. This is the first local spirits producer to join Craft Collective’s portfolio in Rhode Island, whose spirits offerings also include Cod’r Craft Cocktails, Berczy Vodka Cocktails, and Togronis Craft Negronis.

With a hand-selected portfolio of high quality, unique, and sought-after beverages, Craft Collective connects producers with consumers who value craftsmanship and authenticity. This partnership with O’Brien & Brough demonstrates their commitment to growing local brands in the market.

O’Brien & Brough opened their tasting room in Bristol in late 2022 alongside the launch of their blended rye whiskey, Cherrystone Rye. With Craft Collective’s support, the family-owned and operated distillery hopes to bring their popular cocktail-focused tasting room experience to consumers all over Rhode Island.

“We have built a lot of credibility identifying exceptional craft beer and bringing it into the Rhode Island market, and we’ve got a knack for spotting upstart beverage brands and helping them realize their potential,” said Bryan Ferguson, Co-founder & CEO of Craft Collective. “We couldn’t ignore the opportunity to wade deeper into spirits with O’Brien & Brough. There is no denying the quality of the liquid, and we love Adam and Natalie’s vision for the company. I am excited to help bring O&B’s Cherrystone Rye and other future releases to a wider audience.”

Adam O’Brien, co-owner of O’Brien & Brough, shared similar enthusiasm. “This is an exciting next step for O’Brien & Brough,” said O’Brien, “and we couldn’t have found a better partner to take it with. Craft Collective’s appreciation for hard work and attention to detail is immediately evident when you look at their curated portfolio. Craft Collective was O’Brien & Brough’s clear choice to help bring Cherrystone Rye and our other forthcoming spirits to the incredible state we call home.”

O’Brien & Brough Cherrystone Rye is now available to stores, bars, restaurants, and more throughout Rhode Island via Craft Collective.

About Craft Collective

Craft Collective is an independent craft beverage distribution company focused on quality craft producers. We maintain ample refrigeration, a fully climate-controlled warehouse, and refrigerated delivery vehicles. Our people represent our brands with enthusiasm and diligently care for our products. We’re honest, accommodating, and committed to helping craft producers succeed. We work with local, regional, and national brands in craft beer, cider, wine, kombucha, coffee, and more, including Proclamation, Finback, Schilling, SingleCut, Idle Hands, Graft Cider, Boochcraft, The Nitro Cart, Anchor & Hope, and more.

About O’Brien & Brough

O’Brien & Brough (pronounced like tough) is a distillery and blending house located in historic Bristol, Rhode Island. Founded in 2020 by Adam and Natalie (formerly Brough) O’Brien. The company seeks to create singular spirits through the arts of distillation, maturation, and blending. Their inaugural whiskey, Cherrystone Rye, was created in 2022, and quickly became the flagship for the company. O&B continues to release small-batch seasonal whisky blends and other craft spirits throughout the year, and welcomes customers to enjoy spirits flights and cocktails in its Tasting Room located in Bristol’s Unity Park.

