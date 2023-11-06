Cutwater Launches Holiday Concierge Service

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Cutwater, the #1 spirits-based canned cocktail brand on the market1, announced the launch of a new Cutwater Holiday Concierge service, a call center and digital response team dedicated to providing helpful tips and tricks to seamlessly entertain this holiday season.

A new survey commissioned by Cutwater found that over half of spirits drinkers (57%) think it’s hard to satisfy everyone’s cocktail preferences when hosting and, moreover, that hosts find it hard to make a quality cocktail at home (53%), struggling to even find the time to make them (56%)2. These insights inspired Cutwater to create its first-ever initiative that specifically aims to simplify and elevate holiday entertaining for spirits drinkers.

By calling the Cutwater Holiday Concierge – 1-833-DRINK-CW – or using #DRINKCW and #SWEEPSTAKES on Instagram, users 21+ will be entered for a chance to win a number of prizes3 that address the pain points illuminated by Cutwater’s survey, including:

A grand prize of a home bar makeover worth $10,000 just in time for those New Year’s Eve gatherings and perfect for the three-quarters of spirit drinkers (76%) who say their dream home includes a home bar2

A Holiday Entertaining Kit with everything you need to make a quality cocktail at home, especially perfect for the 53% of hosts who find it hard to make a quality cocktail at home2

A $30 Visa prepaid gift card, which can be used to purchase two (2) of any Cutwater 4-packs, since over half of drinkers (57%) say it’s hard to satisfy everyone’s cocktail preferences when hosting2

“Our new trend survey reinforces how difficult it can be to entertain friends and family around the holidays,” said Chad Lafeldt, Vice President of Marketing for Cutwater. “With our award-winning cocktails, we aim to help elevate and simplify our consumers’ get togethers so they can spend more time with their loved ones this holiday season.”

Cutwater’s holiday campaign and concierge service are extensions of the brand’s popular “Open the Bar” initiative, which launched in February 2023 to show consumers that they can get a bar-quality cocktail from the comfort of their homes. The brand is also leveraging insights found in the trend report for a data-driven integrated campaign including creative out-of-home advertising in key markets, real-time consumer listening and engagement across social media, digital ads, in-store programming, displays and sampling, and more.

