Dad Water, Tequila-based RTD, Launching This Summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Wildly popular fruit-infused vodka water, Mom Water, announced the upcoming launch of its newest offering, Dad Water. Hitting shelves this summer, Dad Water will be available in four, non-carbonated fruit-infused Tequila water flavors. Dad Water will launch initially in 8-can variety packs featuring two of each flavor in ready-to-drink 12-ounce standard cans.

“Mom Water has always been about our community of fans, and with all the requests for a Dad Water product our team set out to deliver another innovative and fun line of drinks,” says Bryce Morrison, co-founder and CEO of Mom Water. “We fell in love with the flavor profiles that pair with Tequila, making it the perfect backbone for this brand. We’re all beyond excited to share this new, quirky brand with everyone soon.”

Dad Water features light and refreshing all-natural fruit flavors that pair well with Tequila. Designed to drink like water, all Dad Water labels contain no artificial sweeteners or preservatives and are naturally gluten-free. Each personality-driven can will be named after dads near and dear to the founder’s families. The brand ties together playful nostalgia with premium ingredients while paying tribute to dads everywhere.

Product specs include:

ABV: 5.25%

12 oz standard cans

SRP: $19.99, 8-can variety packs

0 carbonation, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

100 calories

Dad Water is now taking orders for nationwide distribution and will be offered in major retailers and chains where Mom Water is currently sold. Additional plans for direct-to-consumer sales are in the works. In the past year, Mom Water has sold over 500k cases, and anticipates doubling that in 2023.

About Mom Water

Founded by parents and partners, Jill and Bryce Morrison, Mom Water launched initially in 2021. New to the portfolio, Dad Water will join the lineup of personality-driven ready-to-drink beverages. Quenching thirst without the carbonation, their lightly spiked fruit-infused waters are some of the cleanest labels on shelves. Now available across more than half of the country, as well as direct-to-consumer online, Mom Water continues to experience rapid growth – recently being named one of Shaken’s Impact “Hot Brands.” It’s become known for rapidly selling out, viral TikToks and the most devoted fans.

For More Information:

https://drinkdadwater.com/