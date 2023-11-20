Dassai Blue Unveils Type 23, A Premium Sake Born In Hudson Valley

Hyde Park, N.Y. – Today Dassai Blue, the recently launched U.S. extension of prestigious Japanese sake brand Dassai, announces the anticipated release of the brand’s newest sake, Dassai Blue Type 23. This release is the latest sake to be produced at the recently opened, 55,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Dassai Blue Sake Brewery in Hyde Park, NY. Blending tradition and innovation, Dassai Blue Type 23 is an extraordinary Junmai Daiginjo sake meticulously crafted from the finest Yamada Nishiki rice.

Dassai Blue Type 23 is the flagship product of Dassai Blue. This sake has a beautifully complex aroma of floral and pear notes, offering an elegant and powerful texture, followed by a long and pleasant aftertaste. Upholding Dassai Blue’s commitment to craft production methods, Dassai Blue Type 23 is made batch-by-batch using handmade koji from Yamada Nishiki rice sourced from Japan.

“Dassai 23, Dassai’s flagship product, showcases a delicate yet powerful profile achieved through precise rice polishing—23% ratio, removing 77% of the outer layer. This craftsmanship underscores our dedication, propelling Dassai to Japan’s pinnacle,” says Chairman Hiroshi Sakurai. “We are confident that this new, American-made Dassai Blue Type 23, prepared in the esteemed Type 23 fashion will evoke fresh excitement in those who experience it.”

Renowned sake brand and parent company, Dassai, has experienced exponential growth in Japan, the U.S. and globally. Hiroshi and Kazuhiro Sakurai, the father and son, 3rd and 4th generation Dassai Chairman and President, tirelessly refined the brand and expanded its markets, with Dassai Blue their biggest step into the global sake market. This venture aligns seamlessly with Chairman Hiroshi Sakurai’s dream of sharing Dassai’s excellence with the world, making Dassai Blue Type 23 a noteworthy addition to the brand’s already prestigious lineup.

The Dassai Blue Sake Brewery is located at 5 St Andrew Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (2 hours north of Manhattan via car or Amtrak). It is open Thursdays and Fridays from 1 pm-5 pm for small group tours and tastings by reservation only through Tock. Dassai Blue Type 23 will be sold at the brewery, Union Square Wine & Spirits, Hanamaru Mart, Sakagura and other retailers and restaurants for an SRP of $79.99.

The name Dassai Blue is derived from the Japanese proverb translated as, “Although blue dye comes from the indigo plant, it is bluer than indigo.” Dassai Blue marks a significant milestone for the Dassai brand: bringing production outside of Japan and for the first time in their history. Following the same dedication towards quality found within the brewery in Japan, Dassai Blue is made at their state-of-the-art brewery in Hyde Park, NY, exclusively made using the highest quality rice, Yamada Nishiki. Polished to the most prestigious category, Junmai Daiginjo, the sake is brewed using “craft sake” methods—making sake batch by batch, koji by hand, and the yeast starter in small tanks. You can visit Dassai Blue online at www.dassai.com or follow them on Instagram @dassai_blue.

