Day Chaser Named Official Canned Cocktail Beverage of the New York Red Bulls

Harrison, N.J. – The New York Red Bulls and Day Chaser Cocktails, a ready-to-drink spirit-based canned cocktail made with real fruit juice and sparkling water, are pleased to announce the opening of the Day Chaser Deck inside Red Bull Arena. Located on the Southeast Concourse behind Section 128, Day Chaser Deck provides fans the ability to watch a match while enjoying a variety of Day Chaser’s canned cocktail styles including Tequila Pineapple and Vodka Cranberry. The communal space will have custom Day Chaser branding, marking their designation as the “Official Canned Cocktail Beverage of the New York Red Bulls.”

The new partnership places Day Chaser at select concession locations throughout Red Bull Arena, allowing fans several points of purchase, while also featuring digital signage and hospitality for the award-winning canned cocktail brand at the venue. Since launching in 2022, Day Chaser has since aligned with various organizations across multiple sports genres and is now widely available across the country, New York Metro Area and via DayChaser.com. This is the first Major League Soccer partnership for Day Chaser Cocktails.

“Our organization proudly welcomes Day Chaser Cocktails to the New York Red Bulls family,” said Joe Stetson, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, New York Red Bulls. “The Day Chaser Deck provides a great place for fans to congregate during our matches and further amplifies the second to none fan experience at Red Bull Arena.”

“We’re thrilled to align Day Chaser with the New York Red Bulls as the Official Canned Cocktail and look forward to activating throughout Red Bull Arena all season long,” said Jamie Fox, Director of Partnerships, Vermont Cider Company. “The Day Chaser Deck will be an amazing spot for fans to take in the action and experience all that the arena and Major League Soccer has to offer, while enjoying a Day Chaser.”

About New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 29 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). RBNY, one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, have competed in the league since its founding in 1996. The Red Bulls play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. The three-time MLS Supporters’ Shield Winners are owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull for which the team is named. The New York Red Bulls offer one of the nation’s premier youth soccer development programs, from local soccer partnerships across New York and New Jersey to Regional Development Schools and the Red Bulls Academy teams.

About Day Chaser Cocktails

Day Chaser is a ready-to-drink spirit-based canned cocktail made with real fruit juice, and sparkling water and features a variety of tequila soda and vodka soda styles. Day Chaser is perfect for those living an active lifestyle full of adventure. All Day Chasers are 100 calories, certified gluten free, with only 2 grams of carbs, 1 gram of sugar and no artificial ingredients. Day Chaser features the perfect balance of real spirit, fruit flavors and carbonation. For additional information please visit www.daychaser.com and follow @DayChaser.

