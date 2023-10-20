Deerhammer Progeny Series No. 4, Vino Verso, Now Available

BUENA VISTA, Colo.— The next edition of the Progeny Series at Deerhammer takes form as a collaboration with the highly acclaimed Carboy Winery, one of Colorado’s largest and most well-known wine operations. Release No. 4 is an expression of the distillery’s flagship American Single Malt aged in three different casks from Carboy Winery Littleton, just one of their four locations throughout the state. This collaboration is available in Colorado while supplies last.

A celebration of Colorado and its innovative spirit, The Progeny Series is a lineup of small-batch spirits created through partnerships between Deerhammer and other crafters in The Centennial State. Thus far the series has included a whiskey and chocolate pairing with Cultura Chocolate; a Redstone Meadery mead-barrel aged Single Malt Whiskey called Honeycomber; and Cask Savant, a Bierschnapps distilled from Crooked Stave Hop Savant hoppy Brett beer.

For Progeny Series No. 4, Deerhammer Founder Lenny Eckstein set out to acquire a range of freshly harvested Carboy barrels to lend a secondary finishing note to Deerhammer’s highly decorated American Single Malt whiskey. After an initial three-year maturation in toasted/charred new oak, Vino Verso embarked on a secondary journey of an additional two years commingled within three distinct Carboy cask types: Albariño, Bourbon Barrel Cider, and Gewurztraminer Brandy (Blend Composition: 65% Albariño, 10% Cider, 25% Brandy). The resulting whiskey evokes cherry pie filling, cinnamon raisin bread, hibiscus tea, and toasted oak aroma, the flavors of grilled peaches, freshly baked sourdough, lavender, and blackberry jam— with more toasted oak, dried apple slices, leather, honeysuckle, and grape skins on the finish.

“The extraordinary facet of this collaboration was the distinct flavor profiles extracted from three unique aging vessels,” says Carboy Director of Winemaking Tyzok Wharton. “Lenny and his team have crafted an elegantly layered experience with this blend— the floral notes from the Albariño and cider casks carry through to butterscotch panna cotta on the palate, from the Gewurztraminer brandy casks. The texture is ethereal. And the patience required for this release… worthwhile.”

Vino Verso is available in limited 750ML bottles at select Colorado retailers with an SRP of $59.00. It’s also available as a pour at all Carboy Winery locations while supplies last.

About Deerhammer

Steeped in Tradition. Crafted in Colorado.

Amy and Lenny Eckstein founded Deerhammer in 2010. Drawn to Buena Vista, Colorado by the whitewater currents of the Arkansas River, their passion for whiskey is driven by that same adventurous spirit. As artisans and business owners, Amy and Lenny’s process is defined by a deep curiosity for the history of spirits and a thoughtful analysis of each individual step of the distilling process. Deerhammer’s cornerstone contribution to the field of American craft spirits, Single Malt Whiskey, has become the company’s flagship product. Deerhammer also distills Whitewater Whiskey, Buena Vista Brandy, and Dutch Style Gin.

About Carboy Winery

Modern-day pioneers of Colorado wine, Carboy Winery is a passionate group of winemakers and restaurateurs. Since 2016 our award-winning wines have helped lift the Colorado wine industry into prominence as a wine region ripe with possibilities. Through ambitious winemaking and innovation with new varietal wines, sparkling wines, and wine seltzers, Carboy is slowly turning a state known for its beer into one that creates exciting and adventurous wines. Year after year, our commitment to Colorado viticulture continues to grow. One of the largest producers in the state, we craft impactful wines that reveal the extraordinary terroir and unmistakable typicity of Colorado’s Grand Valley and Washington’s Horse Heaven Hills AVAs. Come visit any of our four Colorado locations in Littleton, Denver, Breckenridge, and Palisade.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/deerhammer-progeny-4-carboy