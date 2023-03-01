Del Papa Distributing Announces $50,000 Match Grant Challenge to Support Southeast Texas Food Bank

BEAUMONT, Texas— Del Papa Distributing Company recently gifted $50,000 in matching funds to support the Southeast Texas Food Bank’s efforts to eliminate hunger and inadequate nutrition in Southeast Texas. In the State of Texas, 1 in every 4 children lives in poverty and about 15% of the elderly in Southeast Texas live in poverty. In fact, the same statistic is true for our entire country. The nation’s economic crisis has sent the number of Americans who lack enough food skyrocketing. Nationally, about 15 percent of the population is deemed food insecure, meaning they do not have guaranteed access to three meals per day. Locally, that number is even higher in the eight counties Southeast Texas Food Bank serves.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and economic situation has caused the demand for our services to skyrocket”, said Harvey Zernial, CEO of the Southeast Texas Food Bank. “This generous matching grant from Del Papa Distributing will help us provide nutritious meals for thousands of our neighbors throughout the Southeast Texas region. On behalf of the Southeast Texas Food Bank, our staff and our Board of Directors, thank you for helping us lead the fight to end hunger in Southeast Texas.”

Del Papa Distributing, founded in Galveston in 1910, understands and appreciates the commitment of the Southeast Texas Foodbank and its mission of addressing food insecurity issues in Southeast Texas. This matching gift commitment seeks to double the value of every dollar raised through all donations and helps further the mission of ending food security in our community.

About Del Papa Distributing Company

In 2010 Del Papa Distributing celebrated its 100th?business anniversary. From its founding by an Italian immigrant, Omero Del Papa Sr., in Galveston in 1910, to its current operations distributing a variety of national, regional and local beer brands from three distribution centers serving seventeen Texas counties along the Texas Gulf Coast, Del Papa has remained committed to supporting and strengthening the many communities in which its customers and employees live. In 2015 Del Papa Distributing created 2-Row Distributing, a strictly craft beer focused division to provide its supplier and retail partners with the necessary focus, expertise, and category management skills required for this exciting and growing category. Del Papa Distributing still speaks today to those old fashioned values of quality, honesty, integrity and work ethic. If anything these ideals have grown stronger over the course of a century.

For More Information:

https://delpapadistributing.com/