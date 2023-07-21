DELIMEX Taquitos and JAJA Tequila Introduce Limited-Edition Taquito-rita for National Tequila Day

In celebration of National Tequila Day, DELIMEX, the taquito category leader, is partnering with cult-favorite spirit company, JAJA Tequila, to create a never-before-seen taquito margarita. Introducing: The DELIMEX x JAJA Taquito-rita – a smooth yet savory twist on a classic margarita, garnished with crispy taquitos. Starting today through July 24, the DELIMEX x JAJA Taquito-rita is available exclusively at Refinery Rooftop in New York City from 5PM – 7PM ET and on GoPuff for nationwide delivery to make at-home.

With 2023 set to be the summer of the savory sip1, and with cocktails inspired by foods rising in popularity,2 a taquito margarita is poised to impress. The Taquito-rita starts with a bold base of JAJA Tequila Blanco, muddled jalapeño peppers, agave syrup, and lime juice, shaken and served on the rocks. A crispy garnish of four, golden DELIMEX taquitos, jalapeño peppers, lime, and a crunchy celery stalk, as well as a chile-lime seasoning on the glass’s rim take the cocktail to the next level. Finally, to create the perfect sip and balance out the spicier flavor notes, the Taquito-rita is topped with a light and mellow sour cream froth. Sip it straight or dip your taquitos right in the froth – either option will excite your taste buds.

“At DELIMEX, we encourage our fans to seek out and celebrate the everyday moments that bring them joy,” said Lauren Nowak, Brand Manager, DELIMEX. “As we look to continue to find new and exciting ways to delight, we were thrilled to find a partner in JAJA and co-create the Taquito-rita. As a brand built on the importance of celebrating the little things in life, JAJA shares our brand values and vibrant outlook on life. We are excited to enter the craft cocktail world for the first time with JAJA by our side.”

Founded by a Mexican-born entrepreneur that brought hand-held DELIcious MEXican street style food to main street, DELIMEX taquitos offers authentic, fresh, and craveable flavors in the frozen aisle. Delivering on the DELIMEX intention to bring bold, delicious flavor to life’s dullest moments, the indulgent and unexpected Taquito-rita is a celebration in a glass and underscores the brand’s evolved creative platform, “Viva Delicious Mexican, Viva DELIMEX.”

“As we look to grow as a brand and continue to innovate, we’re excited to partner with DELIMEX to create something unique, surprising, and most importantly, proudly representative of both brands’ core identities,” says Martin Hoffstein, Co-Founder, JAJA Spirits. “When you combine the savory and delicious flavor of DELIMEX taquitos with the smooth and satisfying taste of JAJA Blanco Tequila, it results in an unexpectedly refreshing beverage. Our teams had an absolute blast inventing the Taquito-rita and hope our fans enjoy drinking it as much as we enjoyed creating it.

JAJA Tequila, one of the fastest growing tequila brands in the United States co-owned by GRAMMY-winning duo The Chainsmokers, is a fun, vibrant, and approachable lifestyle tequila made with 100% Blue Agave and no additives, making it superior in taste and flavor.

The Taquito-rita at Refinery Rooftop will be available for $20 through July 24th. The GoPuff kit will deliver the essential ingredients and official recipe card with instructions to make this over-the-top cocktail at home.

1CNN: Cold pizza in a glass? The rise of savory cocktails, June 26, 2023

2The Savory Cocktail Is Dominating Menus, and We’re Here for It, February 9, 2023

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About JAJA Tequila

JAJA Tequila was founded in 2018 by brothers Maurice Tebele and social media influencer Elliot Tebele, and their childhood friend Martin Hoffstein, with the mission of creating a fun, modern and authentic luxury tequila. Soon after, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of the Grammy Award winning duo The Chainsmokers became co-owners of the company. JAJA offers three varieties. Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, all made with 100% Blue Agave at 80 proof. JAJA is available nationally in the United States, and has recently launched in Canada.

