Desolas Mezcal Announces Texas Distribution Through Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Desolas Mezcal has inked a distribution deal with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for the state of Texas effective immediately. Desolas is delicately handcrafted from the Salmiana Agave grown in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, resulting in a unique mezcal and flavor profile boasting low smoke, botanical and fresh aroma. As the brand enters the Texas market, the low smoke, award-winning mezcal brand will be available for purchase at the largest spirits’ retailer in the state, Spec’s.

“Since launching Desolas, we have been focused on growing the brand methodically,” said Founder and CEO of Desolas Mezcal, GG Mirvis. “As we expand into new markets, Texas is the natural next step for us. We are so excited to work with Southern Glazer’s to establish a presence in Texas and continue the brand’s growth.”

Desolas Mezcal is crafted from Salmiana Agave, known as the “Green Giant” due to the plant’s size,which has a low yield of liquid as compared to its enormous size. The Piñas are cooked in above ground ovens known as “hornos” instead of an underground pit. For these reasons, careful artistry is needed to produce mezcal from this specific agave species. The brands’ meticulous practices resulted in being named “Best Mezcal of the Year” in the 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards, and “Best Mezcal Producer of The Year.”

Launched in 2020, the female-founded Desolas brand is inspired by traditional time-honored techniques of mezcal production, the artisanal process of crafting the agave spirit, the natural elements of the sun and the land, and a focus on the deliberate journey of creation and discovery. The premium spirit boasts a smooth and balanced flavor with notes of citrus, black pepper and an elegant finish of vanilla.

Desolas is currently available online for nationwide shipping and can be found at select retailers throughout New York, Florida, Georgia, Texas and California.

For More Information:

https://www.desolasmezcal.com