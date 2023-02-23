Diageo’s Loyal 9 Cocktails Gives Consumers a Taste of Summer With Their LOYAL 9 HOT-LINE

Loyal 9 Cocktails, the brand launched its scorching new LOYAL 9 HOT-NINE campaign for (21+) consumers to combat winter blues with an early taste of summer, delivered straight to their ears.

Through the hero :15, viewers experience a nostalgic glimpse of a perfect summer afternoon; a palm tree lightly sways in the wind as the sunset paints the sky an almost candy-like orange hue. The VO greets you with a luring POV on tastes of summer and entices you through their 1-833-HOT-NINE call-to-action, they are promising to talk summer, all winter long.

The campaign, created in partnership with creative agency No Fixed Address, extends across OOH and social, including one :15 and three :06 second clips that will debut on Loyal 9 Cocktails’ Instagram account and across paid social channels. The OOH component includes a series of wild postings across New York — in neighborhoods around SoHo, Union Square, and Lower East Side — that read, “1-833-HOT-NINE* *NOT SAFE FOR WINTER.”

Consumers can now ‘talk summer’ all winter long with a simple call or by texting “summer” to 1-833-HOT-NINE [1-833-468-6463] as a preview of the sizzling months ahead.

T&C – By calling or texting this number, you confirm that you are 21+ and understand that to participate via text you will receive multiple automated marketing texts from Diageo to your mobile number. Message and data rates may apply. We will only use your mobile number to facilitate communications and will not store your number or any of your information, except as otherwise required by law.

For More Information:

https://www.loyal9cocktails.com/