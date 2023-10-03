DIAGEO’s Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. Introduces Castle’s Curse

NEW YORK, N.Y.— DIAGEO’s Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. is pleased to announce the discovery of Castle’s Curse 14 Year Old Sisngle Malt Scotch Whisky from the Teaninich Distillery. Castle’s Curse is the latest addition to the Orphan Barrel collection of nearly forgotten whiskies and the second Single Malt Scotch Whisky to be featured.

The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. searches for rare whiskies hidden away in the dark corners of distilleries and rickhouses around the world, releasing limited amounts of the last drops of treasured liquids.

This 14-year old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is from selected casks, matured in European oak. With a unique balance of age and flavor boasts a nose with pleasurable aromas of tangerine, poached pear, sweet confectionery and dried herbs, while its poetic texture alludes to vanilla, red apple and mint. Enjoy Castle’s Curse neat, on the rocks or with a few drops of water added to the liquid to bring those rich aromatics to the nose as you sip, paying true homage to the Kelpie who inspired the whisky. The limited edition bottle is available in limited quantities at select spirits retailers nationwide with an SRP of $175.00 for 750ml.

Founded in 1817, the Teaninich Distillery established itself as a leader in whisky distilling and cutting-edge technology. Located in the Northern Highlands of Scotland, overlooking the shores of the Cromarty Firth, the land is well-known for its aquatic wildlife and beautiful sceneries. Castle’s Curse is named after the legend of the Scottish Kelpie, a supernatural, shape-shifting aquatic spirit or “water-horse” that is said to haunt the local waters. The Kelpie creature depicted on the bottle label symbolizes water’s crucial role in the creation of whisky and Scotland’s rich history of cultivating the land for barley. This limited edition whisky and caricature are a tribute to traditional Scottish culture and the distillery’s’ beloved heritage story.

Each Orphan Barrel expression is meticulously bottled with pride to ensure these rare whiskeys are treated with the care they deserve….because once they’re gone….they’re gone forever.

If you’re 21+, please drink Castle’s Curse responsibly. Castle’s Curse can be purchased on ReserveBar.com, Drizly.com or the Drizly app where shipping and delivery are available.

About Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co.

The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. is an endeavor to rescue nearly forgotten barrels of delicious whiskey and share them with discerning adult consumers. We are inspired by creativity, delicious whiskey, good times and great stories. The project is owned and run by DIAGEO and headquartered in Tullahoma, Tenn. However, we like to think Orphan Barrel is in all the dark, quiet, corners of rickhouses and storehouses around the world where great whiskies lie nearly forgotten just waiting to be discovered, including within the walls of the Teaninich Distillery in Scotland, home of Castle’s Curse.

About Diageo

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For More Information:

https://www.orphanbarrel.com/