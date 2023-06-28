DIO Launches Collection of Premium RTD Canned Cocktails and Limited-Edition Cocktail Mixers

NEW YORK, N.Y.— DIO, a luxury canned cocktail brand, is set to redefine the world of mixology with its collection of premium ready-to-drink canned cocktails and limited-edition cocktail mixers. Founded by globally renowned event designer Bronson Van Wyck and entrepreneur Nicholas Bradley, DIO is a brand that seeks to redefine the art of entertaining and indulgent imbibing experiences.

Inspired by the original god of festivity, Dionysus, DIO aims to capture the essence of celebration and elevate it to new heights. Each DIO canned cocktail flavor boasts an impressive 15%, differentiating them from seltzers and other ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. This exquisite line of products is an innovative take on a classic cocktail, meticulously crafted to encourage revelry and enhance every affair and a true testament to the founders’ passion for creating divine libations.

Bronson Van Wyck, Co-Founder of DIO, commented, “We should all spend less time behind the bar and more time raising it. DIO, named after Dionysus, the god of festivity and ecstasy, is a turnkey solution for anyone wanting to be a great host — wowing your guests with immense flavors.”

DIO is committed to delivering an unparalleled, effortless entertaining experience with its reinvention of classic cocktails and infusion of new exotic flavors, including:

Spicy Pineapple Margarita: Poseidon’s personal punch of preference, take a dip into a tropical swell of piquant pineapple and pure agave spirit that quenches the smoldering fire of jalapeño.

Hibiscus Rose French 75: A symphony of roses in perfect harmony with sparkling wine and a botanical gin for a playful twist to the classic French masterpiece.

Turmeric Ginger Lemon Mule: Fresh turmeric and ginger blossoms meet a citrus-infused vodka with the for a salaciously seasoned tonic.

Tahitian Vanilla Espresso Martini: A jolt of rich Brazilian coffee embraced by Tahitian Vanilla and a sumptuously smooth vodka create this potent potion.

An outdoor entertaining essential, the ready-to-drink cocktails are conveniently packaged in 200ml cans, providing two servings per can, and offering an indulgent respite from long days in the sun. Each with less than 3 grams of sugar per serving and boasting 15% ABV DIO is a low-sugar, low-calorie, all-natural offering that ensures consumers can feel good about every sip.

“In a world of savorless seltzers and sugary canned cocktails, DIO is a divine intervention,” stated Nick Bradley, Co-Founder & CEO of DIO. “Acting as your personal mixologist, each flavor distills exotic, super-natural flavors all in the simplicity of a can. Sweetened with less than 2.5 grams of sugar per drink, DIO is a purely pleasurable potion for absolute indulgence… without the fear of an otherworldly hangover the next morning.”

DIO’s retail prices are as follows:

Individual Can: $7.99

4-Pack Single Flavor: $29.99

8-Pack Variety: $59.99

Complementing the canned cocktails, DIO also offers a range of limited-edition cocktail mixers, offering individual flavors in a 700ml bottle for $30 and a 5x 200ml bottle sampler for $60. These mixers feature unique and high-quality ingredients not commonly found in the category, further elevating the cocktail experience. Flavors include the Classic Margarita, Spicy Margarita, Lemongrass Southside and Hellfire Bloody Mary.

About Bronson van Wyck

Bronson van Wyck is one of the world’s leading authorities on hospitality, celebrated for a style of entertaining that combines wit and sophistication with the gracious warmth of his Southern upbringing. An event designer of international renown, Bronson has organized some of the most memorable and imaginative parties of the past two decades in locations all over the world. Bronson is the Co-founder of Van Wyck & Van Wyck, one of the world’s premier event design and production houses, and Workshop, a leading full-service experiential agency creating engaging, authentic and compelling platforms for event and brand communication. His talent and style has drawn clients including Madonna, Martha Stewart, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Hermés, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Chanel, among many more. Bronson released his first book, Born to Party, Forced to Work, in 2019 where he distills the essential pillars of the art of celebration into one volume. The launch of DIO brings a piece of his alluring worldwide festivities to exuberant affairs, elegant fetes and lavish late-night revelry.

About Nicholas Bradley

Hailing from South Carolina, Nick Bradley earned his stripes launching buzzy LA brands and cutting-edge tech clients at several award-winning ad agencies. He started making waves with the launch of his own brand, PANGEA Swimwear, in 2016. The line was inspired by his travels and rooted in what was missing in his wardrobe – a treasure trove of sophisticated swim trunks worthy of any full moon party in Tulum or a Malibu business lunch. Those same travels have landed him in some of the globe’s most exotic shindigs, further inspiring some of DIO’s worldly ingredients and flavors.

For More Information:

https://drinkdio.com/