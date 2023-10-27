Diplomático Releases 2007 Single Vintage Rum

VENEZUELA— Award-winning rum-maker Diplomático announces the release of the 2007 Single Vintage, an extraordinary time capsule of flavor made with the finest rum reserves. Since first being released in 1997, only seven additional vintages were produced in limited quantities until this latest 2007 edition, now available in the United States.

Diplomático Single Vintage is crafted from a careful selection of rum reserves that have been matured in a unique way. These exceptional rums have been aged in ex-bourbon and ex-whiskey casks with some rums finished in ex-sherry casks for additional complexity. The base for this exceptional spirit is sugar cane molasses, and through this meticulous process, subtle differences emerge from year to year influenced by its interaction with different environmental conditions.

“Diplomático Single Vintage 2007 is a testament to the artistry of rum-making. Serve it neat to unlock its intricate flavors or elevate your experience by pairing it with your favorite desserts, zesty citrus, or the perfect garnish of canapés or grapes,” explains Maestro Ronero Nelson Hernandez. “Each sip is a voyage through taste, where the evolution of the spirit mirrors the uniqueness of this exceptional rum.”

Tasting Notes

Color

Dark amber

Nose

Smoked wood, coffee and chocolate, followed by vanilla notes and ripe fruits.

Palate

Sweet nuances of red fruits, enriched by the subtle interplay of chocolate and coffee, culminate in a well-rounded and incredibly flavorsome profile with a pronounced mellow finish.

Diplomático Single Vintage 2007 is offered at a suggested retail price of $119.99 for a 750ml bottle and is presented at 43% ABV.

About Diplomático Rum

Diplomático Rum, distributed in more than 100 countries, is a super-premium rum from Venezuela and one of the most awarded spirits around the world. In 2018, Diplomático was awarded Wine Enthusiast’s prestigious “Spirit Brand of the Year,” the first-ever rum to win in this category. Diplomático honors the rum’s signature flavor and the art in its blending over any other thing. The product range consists of the Tradition Range: Planas, Mantuano and flagship Reserva Exclusiva, the Prestige Range: Single Vintage and Ambassador and The Distillery Collection.

* Nelson Hernandez has been involved in the production of Diplomatico rum since its inception. His outstanding experience and know-how truly make him a Master of Rum. With almost 40 years of expertise in rum production, he represents Diplomatico´s tradition and focuses his amazing energy on educating trade and consumers around the world about Diplomatico.

Diplomático Rum, 43% ALC/VOL, Imported by Brown-Forman, Louisville, KY. DIPLOMÁTICO is a registered trademark of Diplomatico Branding, Unipessoal LDA.

For More Information:

https://www.rondiplomatico.com/