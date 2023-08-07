Dixie Vodka Changes Its Name to Dixie Spirits

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The Charleston, SC-based ultra premium craft vodka brand formerly known as Dixie Vodka has changed its name to Dixie Spirits as it expands its growing portfolio of spirits to include its first-ever whiskey. Dixie Spirits boasts a roster of five premium vodkas, including its signature award-winning Southern Vodka, alongside its first-ever whiskey, Dixie Delight. Along with the name change, Dixie Spirits has also rolled out new, refreshed labels for its premium vodkas, on shelves now.

Rest assured, the only changes are the labels. Dixie Vodka is still made the same way – with ingredients and flavors sourced straight from the South. The modern and bold label redesigns indicate Dixie’s desire to become more representative of the New South Renaissance, while continuing to celebrate the best of Southern flavor, craftsmanship and hospitality.

These new labels showcase the regional ingredients that are hand-infused into each award-winning flavor, including Pepper, Citrus, Peach, Honey, and the original Dixie Southern.

Staying true to their distinctly Southern roots, the first-ever whiskey from Dixie Spirits is made with a uniquely American distillation process. Dixie Delight is a smooth peanut butter and banana-flavored whiskey, easily enjoyed straight or as a distinct base spirit for craft cocktails. The brand new 70-proof flavored whiskey is now available at retail stores only in South Carolina and online via pre-sale.

For More Information:

https://www.dixiesouthernspirits.com