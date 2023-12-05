DKG Group Announces Multi-Million Pound Investment into People and Brands

BELFAST— Drinksology Kirker Greer Ltd, a leading alcohol brand owner and creative agency based in Belfast, are announcing a substantial investment in both workforce and brand development initiatives over the coming three years. The move, which marks a significant milestone for the company, will support the company’s growth plans in priority markets including the UK and Ireland.

Having recently completed the board-level recruitment of Donal MacAteer (Chief Financial Officer), Ryan McFarland (Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer) and Ali Pickering (Chief Marketing Officer), DKG have increased their workforce by a further eight people taking the total to just below 50.

DKG Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer, Ryan McFarland, says:

“As a team, we’ve outlined a growth strategy that allows us to build meaningful business for our Kirker Greer Spirits portfolio globally from solid foundations in our home markets. This latest investment ensures we have dedicated resources to support the on-trade across key UK and Irish cities, partnering with key national and regional RTM (route to market) such as LWC, Inverarity Morton and Speciality Drinks, while also increasing our support for our off-trade partners and enhancing our brand and digital capability.”

In addition to its focus on people, DKG is allocating substantial funds towards building brand presence and customer engagement strategies. The company’s own brand portfolio started with the multi-award winning Jawbox Gin, and now includes Ukiyo Japanese Gin, Kadoo Caribbean Rum and Born Irish Black Whiskey among others.

Chief Marketing Officer, Ali Pickering is clear on the task at hand and the potential of the brands:

“As a business we’ve quietly spent the last decade designing and innovating on brands, consumer experiences and bars for some of the biggest names in the industry globally – we’ve used that expertise and experience to create some truly wonderful brands and liquids. We’re committed to building awareness, trial and trust in our fantastic portfolio and this investment is focused on exactly that – particularly in our home markets, as well as focus markets like Australia and Singapore.”

This latest investment supports DKG’s long-term vision to become one of the world’s most innovative and disruptive alco-bev businesses – building sustainable growth through a combination of creativity and in-depth industry expertise.

For More Information:

https://www.dkg.group/