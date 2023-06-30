Doña Vega Mezcal Expands Distribution to Nevada

COLORADO— Doña Vega Mezcal, an approachable mezcal for a new generation of drinkers and the mez-curious consumer, has announced its expansion into Nevada. Nevada marks Doña Vega’s 11th market since its launch in January 2020, capitalizing on the fast-growing agave category. Doña Vega is also available in Colorado, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, and California, as well as online at mezcaldonavega.com.

Doña Vega has appointed Summit Spirits and Wine as its importer in Nevada.

“Nevada continues to experience unprecedented growth in the Mezcal category. Summit Spirits and Wine is honored to partner with Sonya and Dona Vega Mezcal to introduce two unique and extremely approachable expressions of Espadi´n Capon and Tobala´’ to our customers in support of today’s consumers exploration of modern, luxury mezcals in this expanding category,” said Kevin McCracken, CEO, Summit Spirits and Wine.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Summit Spirits and Wines, who has their finger on the pulse of this exciting new market,” said Sonya Vega, Founder, Don~a Vega Mezcal.

The brand, founded by Sonya Vega, former PR executive of Weatherly Group, is currently available in Whole Foods (CO), Total Wine & More (CO, TX), Specs (TX), and many incredible independent retailers, notable restaurants and hotels such as Casa Tua, Le Bilboquet, St. Regis Aspen Hotel, and W Aspen Hotel in Colorado, in Texas Drink Well, MML Group, The Tailor Shop, Midnight Cowboy, Nickle City and in New York Common Ground, Surf Lodge, Empellon Al Pastor, and The Standard.

About Doña Vega Mezcal

Doña Vega Mezcal is a modern artisanal small batch mezcal for a new generation of drinkers. An approachable mezcal with subtle smoke, dried fruit undertones, and white pepper finish Doña Vega is crafted

to be enjoyed in cocktails or sipped. Sustainably produced in Santiago Matatla´n, Oaxaca, Doña Vega has an exclusive relationship with a 5th- generation mezcalera and is a proudly Mexican women-owned business and produced spirit and a certified Women’s Owned business.

Doña Vega offers two expressions: Doña Vega Espadi´n Capon ($49. 99 SRLP, 750ml) and Doña Vega Tobala´ ($129.99 SRLP, 750ml).

Doña Vega Mezcals are 43% ABV, have no additives and are naturally gluten-free.

Doña Vega’s brand is inspired by Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s uniquely modern Mexican style and her ability to combine popular culture with a native folk-art style when founder Sonya Vega out to create an approachable Mezcal – smooth, complex, and subtle smoke without the burn.

Doña Vega Mezcal represents the side of Mexican history that is creative, bold, and progressive. It authentically honors tradition with a creative take on what modern mezcal can be.

For More Information:

https://mezcaldonavega.com/