Dos Hombres Mezcal Joins Forces With LA Rams for Football Season

Football season is back and one team has famous news to share: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston’s Dos Hombres Mezcal is a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

This additive-free, organic and gluten-free mezcal will elevate the game day experience during all Rams’ home games at SoFi Stadium throughout the 2023 season. Three delicious cocktails – Dos Margarita, Dos Negroni and Dos Mule – will be available at select bars throughout the stadium, including SoFi Social Club, Pechanga Founders Club, Bungalows, East and West Owners Club, East and West Chairmans Club, East and West Perch Lounge, All Circle Bars on Level 2, Corona Beach House and Ultra Lounge.

Looking to bring the game day experience to your home? Use recipes for these Dos Hombres cocktails below.

Dos Hombres Mezcal x Rams Cocktails

Dos Hombres Mezcal Margarita

2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

.50oz. Agave sweetener (optional)

.75oz. Fresh lime juice

1oz. Cointreau

Directions: Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a large rocks glass. Pick your passion… Spicy? Rim your glass with salt and chili powder. Sweet? Opt for sugar and salt rim.

Dos Hombres Negroni

1.5oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1 Smoked Orange Wheel

1/4oz. Simple Syrup

1oz. Campari

2 Dashes Cayenne Pepper

3/4oz. Sweet Vermouth

Directions: Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a rock glass. Enjoy!

Dos Hombres Mule

2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1oz. Fresh lime juice

1oz. Ginger beer

Directions: Add all ingredients into a mixing tin. Shake and strain into a large rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. Enjoy!

Dos Hombres Mezcal (ABV: 42%, SRP: $59.99)

About Dos Hombres

From Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston, Dos Hombres is a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca. The mezcal presents an appealing fragrance and a rich taste that engages the palate, ensuring the distinctive smoothness of our brand. Serve neat in a snifter or extended glass to allow the Mezcal to “awake,” and fully appreciate the flavors and scents of a completely natural experience. Dos Hombres Espadin Mezcal is an open invitation to uncover and delight with the richness arising from the legendary craftsmanship of the best Mezcal Masters in Oaxaca. Because of its smooth flavor, Dos Hombres is enjoyable in any season, with every possible combination

For More Information:

https://www.doshombres.com/