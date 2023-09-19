Duvernois (Romeo’s Gin, Pur Vodka) to Integrate Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Portfolio in Canada

Duvernois Creative Spirits announced the signing of a representation agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Canada, a division of Southern Glazer’s, the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Effective immediately, Southern Glazer’s becomes the exclusive representative of all Duvernois spirit brands, including Romeo’s Gin (Number 1 Super-Premium Gin Brand in Canada), Pur Vodka (2nd Most Awarded Vodka in the World) and Choco Crème (a chocolate-based cream liqueur in collaboration with renowned chocolatier Chocolats Favoris) all across Canada.

Southern Glazer’s will play a pivotal role in Duvernois’ expansion across Canada, strengthening its brand presence and reaching a broader consumer base, especially in the hospitality segment.

Doug Wieland, President of Southern Glazer’s Wines & Spirits of Canada, said, “The success of Duvernois Creative Spirits in Quebec is undeniable. We are proud to bring such exceptional brands to our portfolio and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to further develop their reach and presence across Canada.”

Nicolas Duvernois, CEO and Founder of Duvernois Creative Spirits, added, “We are thrilled today to partner with Southern Glazer’s, a true industry leader. With such an extensive portfolio of spirits, their undeniable expertise, their extensive network and their team of top industry professionals, we have a winning combination that will allow us to open up new opportunities, reach new consumers and expand the presence of our spirits and spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktails across Canada. »

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

About Duvernois Creative Spirits

Founded in Montreal in 2009, Duvernois Creative Spirits Duvernois has been a preeminent figure in the Canadian craft spirits industry since 2010 and today stands out as Canada’s top-selling independent domestic supplier of super premium vodka (Pur Vodka, 2nd Most Awarded Vodka in the World) and gin (Romeo’s Gin, 2021 WSWA Brand Battle Winner – RTD / Canned Cocktail Category and Public’s Choice Award – Gin Category ). Present in North America, Europe and Japan, its portfolio is distinguished by a desire to imagine and create innovative products of exceptional quality. Constantly evolving, it aims to inspire today and redefine tomorrow.

