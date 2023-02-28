Echo Spirits Distilling Co. Expands to the Heart of Bourbon Country

LOUSIVILLE, Ky.— Echo Spirits Distilling Co., a Columbus-OH-based craft distillery known for its award-winning rums, announced that it is expanding its spirits to the heart of bourbon country. The company will be selling its high-quality rums in Kentucky through local liquor stores, bars, and restaurants.

Echo Spirits Founder and CEO, Joe Bidinger, said, “We are excited to be in Kentucky, the epicenter of American whiskey. This expansion is a significant step for our company, and we look forward to bringing our unique approach to rum to the area. We believe that our high-quality rums will appeal to all lovers of spirits.”

Echo Spirits has gained a reputation for its award-winning approach to rum. The company has won numerous awards for its rums, including a Double Gold medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and being named the USA Flavored Rum Distillery of the Year at the 2021 Berlin International Spirits Competition.

Echo Spirits’ expansion to Kentucky is part of a larger trend of rum gaining popularity in the United States. The rum industry has been experiencing growth in recent years, with more consumers discovering the diverse range of styles and flavors that rum has to offer. This has led to an increase in the number of craft distilleries producing high-quality rums, as well as a focus on premiumization and innovation within the industry.

Echo Spirits is distributed in Kentucky by Heritage Wine & Spirits.

About Echo Spirits Distilling Co.

Echo Spirits Distilling Co. is a Columbus, OH-based distillery best known for its rums and whiskeys. Echo Spirits began distilling in 2019 and quickly gained notoriety for its rum, winning a Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and being named the USA Flavored Rum Distillery of the Year at the 2021 Berlin International Spirits Competition.

We strive to be an active force for good in our world. Our tagline, “Gather ‘Round the Still” exemplifies this – creating a destination and community where all are welcome. Our “Spirit of Giving” campaign gathers charitable organizations to whom we contribute a portion of proceeds from our House Vodka. We believe that people, planet, and profit can be balanced and in harmony.

About Heritage Wine & Spirits

We are dedicated to giving our customers the best service in the industry. Our commitment is to offer exceptional products that are competitively priced, relevant, and profitable. We are dedicated to operating our business within all federal, state, and local regulations.

We are committed to being a leader in the market and in our community. We will provide our employees with the necessary tools and technology to be competitive while offering opportunities for career and personal growth.

We will work with suppliers toward creative solutions that move our partners’ and customers’ businesses forward. We seek partners who are invested in a long-term relationship that will support their brands through mutually agreed upon distribution, programming, and sampling.

For More Information:

https://www.echospirits.com