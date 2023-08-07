ecoSPIRITS Partners with Candela Mamajuana to Bring Its Low Waste Rum to the US

MIAMI, Fla.— Following a successful launch with ecoSPIRITS in the Dominican Republic in December 2022, Candela Mamajuana continues to establish itself as a leader in sustainability within the spirits industry. The Dominican ultra-premium spiced rum Candela Mamajuana is spearheading the ecoSPIRITS launch in the United States as the first rum Brand Partner, now available at the Moxy Miami South Beach. The Moxy Miami South Beach Hotel, a staple resort located only steps from the beach, is the first venue partner for an ecoSPIRITS rum in the United States.

“I grew up believing that it’s important to leave the house better than how you found it. Partnering with ecoSPIRITS gives us the opportunity to not only reduce our carbon emissions with the ecoTOTE, but also to help the planet one bottle at a time,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Candela Mamajuana, Alejandro Russo. “We’re directly making the world a better, cleaner place while our customers still get to enjoy the sweet, spice of life each sip of Candela offers. I hope Candela inspires other brands to also join the ecoSPIRITS program and improve their sustainability.”

Staying true to its core value of sustainability, the Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum and ecoSPIRITS collaboration aims to inspire generations to come. Known as “the most sustainable rum in the world” by the Daily Mail, Candela is eco-friendly from start to end – from locally sourced ingredients and production powered by renewable energy to an intelligent epicenter with energy-saving aging practices and environmentally conscious distribution in partnership with low-waste distributor ecoSPIRITS. To support this further, Candela also works with the ecoSPIRITS Forest Program, whereby one tree is planted for every two cycles of an ecoTOTE in endangered rainforest areas in countries such as Indonesia. The Forest Program, which is verified, monitored, and reported through an industry-leading digital platform, benefits venue partners who can generate additional carbon mitigation beyond the substantial carbon footprint reduction from their use of the ecoSPIRITS circular packaging technology.

The ecoSPIRITS circular distribution system, which includes the ecoTOTE format, reduces packaging waste by more than 90%, reduces transportation costs by as much as 50% and delivers an estimated 60-90% reduction in the carbon emissions associated with spirits packaging and distribution.

“We’re proud to provide our guests with exceptional services and amenities. The addition of Candela Mamajuana enhances our beverage program perfectly”, said The Moxy’s Director of Restaurants, Carlos Lopez. “The Moxy Hotel is steps away from the beach, we wanted our guests to enjoy a traditional Caribbean spirit that magnifies their tropical experience.”

Named “the unofficial drink of the Dominican Republic” by Fodor’s Travel, the ultra-premium spiced rum is handcrafted in the Dominican Republic with all-natural ingredients sourced directly on the island. Enjoyed as a shot, over ice or as part of a delicious cocktail, Candela Mamajuana boasts a smooth taste, rich rosewood and honey aromas and a long finish with warming spices. Candela is distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, then aged in Bourbon casks elevating the finished product.

Candela is the finest blend of ultra-premium Dominican rum, natural spices and honey. Meaning “on fire” in Spanish slang, Candela was created after co-founder Alejandro Russo had an epiphany while trying mamajuana at a swim-up bar in the Dominican Republic. Mamajuana was not easily accessible outside of the Dominican Republic, but he was determined to change that.

“We are excited about launching Candela as the first rum and a key part of the ecoSPIRITS USA launch portfolio. I am certain that together we can make significant progress in ending single use glass across Florida and the U.S. with one of the world’s most sustainable rums!” said Jessica Berry, Sales Director, North America, ecoSPIRITS.

Candela is the first rum to be launched in ecoTOTE format in the United States, with ecoTOTEs deployed to venues from the company’s ecoPLANT in Miami, which serves the Florida region. ecoSPIRITS USA launched the first two ecoPLANTs for the country at the end of last year. The company started deploying ecoTOTEs to US venue partners in recent months from its recently launched ecoPLANTS in Miami, Florida, and California. The company will announce the launch of new ecoPLANT locations in the US soon, to service other regions of the country.

About Candela Mamajuana

Candela Mamajuana, meaning “on fire” in Spanish slang, is the finest expression of the Dominican Republic’s native spiced rum. Known for its smooth, sweet taste of super-premium rum, exotic spices, and honey, this spirit is made with all-natural ingredients and distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane in its native country. The approachable spirit can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or mixed in a speciality cocktail. Co-founded in 2016 by the mother and son duo, Lillian Arinoviche and Alejandro Russo, Candela is distributed throughout Florida, California, New Jersey, New York and the Dominican Republic.

About The ecoSPIRITS Oceans Forest Program

The ecoSPIRITS Oceans Forest Program complements the ecoSPIRITS Forest Program helps ecoSPIRIT venue partners generate additional carbon mitigation beyond the substantial carbon footprint reduction from their use of the ecoSPIRITS circular packaging technology. Under the program, one tree is planted for every two cycles of an ecoTOTE through the ecoSPIRITS closed loop network in Florida. Each tree planted is geo-tagged in the name of the partner venue. Using Green Steps Group’s proprietary “proof of impact” technology platform, the program is verified, monitored, and reported through an industry-leading digital record. Tree planting benefits the venue partners but is jointly funded by ecoSPIRITS and our Climate Partner brands and distributors.

About ecoSPIRITS

Founded in 2018, ecoSPIRITS is a circular economy technology company that has developed the world’s first low carbon, low waste packaging technology for the premium spirits and wine industry. Leveraging business as a force for good, ecoSPIRITS provides both a powerful cost advantage and a transformative carbon footprint reduction. Under the ecoSPIRITS Licensed Operator Program, the ecoSPIRITS patent-pending, closed-loop technology is licensed in 23 countries, including many of the world’s largest consumer markets, and almost 2,000 leading venues worldwide. The ecoSPIRITS Climate Partner Program is a global coalition of hundreds of brands, distributors, wholesalers and hospitality operators committed to reducing the environmental impact of their operations. ecoSPIRITS serves its customer base from offices in Singapore, Shanghai, London and Miami. Each year, ecoSPIRITS and our partners are eliminating hundreds of tons of single use glass waste, planting tens of thousands of trees, and inspiring others to change.

For More Information:

https://drinkcandela.com/collections/all