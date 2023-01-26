ecoSPIRITS to Launch in Dominican Republic With Candela Mamajuana

SANTO DOMINGO— ecoSPIRITS has announced plans to launch closed loop service in the Dominican Republic under a Licensed Operator Agreement with KOI DOMINICANA SRL, the producer of Candela Mamajuana, a premium spiced rum based on a recipe which is native to the region.

Like other ecoSPIRITS island markets around the world, ecoSPIRITS Dominican Republic will operate an ecoPLANT 1.0S Lite, deploy a fleet of Ocean Conservation edition ecoTOTEs and will join the ecoSPIRITS Oceans Program to fund removal of waste from marine environments.

Starting in early 2023, Candela will be the first spirit available in ecoTOTE format in the Dominican Republic, to be joined soon by other spirits producers participating in the ecoSPIRITS Climate Partner Program. Resorts in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana will be among the first venues to receive closed loop spirits service.

Mamajuana, a traditional native drink of the Dominican Republic, is a blend of Dominican rum, natural spices, and honey. Candela, meaning “on fire” in Spanish slang, was created in 2016 by Alejandro Russo and his mother Lillian Arinoviche, who wanted to create the finest expression of this local drink to share with the rest of the world. Candela was one of the first premium versions of mamajuana and it is designed to be enjoyed neat or mixed in specialty cocktails. The spiced rum is handcrafted in the Dominican Republic with all-natural ingredients. It is distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, and then aged in American oak barrels.

The Dominican Republic, one of the world’s top tourist destinations, is the tenth largest economy in Latin America and the largest in the Caribbean region open for commercial trade. In 2019, the Dominican Republic set out plans to invest in new sustainability initiatives specifically focused on its tourism industry, with the aim of boosting the nation’s ‘ecotourism’ image. As part of this, the government pledged to reduce marine and land-based pollution, cut the consumption of materials, and diminish waste arising from tourism with targets such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.

Following in the footsteps of Bermuda, the Seychelles and the Cayman Islands, ecoSPIRITS Dominican Republic will participate in the ecoSPIRITS Oceans Program, which works with island nations that are most at risk from rising sea levels due to climate change. Each order of an ecoTOTE in the Dominican Republic will fund the removal of one kilogram of single use plastic, glass and other man-made wastes from endangered coral reefs and marine environments.

Alejandro Russo, Co-founder, Candela Mamajuana, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with ecoSPIRITS to bring circular spirits to the Dominican Republic. We are proud to have Candela Mamajuana, an authentic Dominican product, lead the way into sustainable business practices. We hope Candela Mamajuana becomes an example of eco-conscious values and sets the standards for other brands to follow. We are excited to be operators of the country’s first ecoPLANT, and we look forward to seeing this closed loop technology in action.”

Jessica Berry, North America Sales Director for ecoSPIRITS, said: “The Dominican Republic is a party nation that loves to celebrate and enjoy life, as well as many delicious rum-based cocktails! It has a thriving tourism scene with several luxurious and world-renowned hotels. All of this makes it perfectly positioned to transition to the circular economy, and we are excited to work with Candela Mamajuana to launch our low waste and low carbon packaging technology in our fourth island market. Together, we can make progress in ending single use glass in the Dominican Republic.”

About Candela Mamajuana

Candela Mamajuana is the finest expression of the Dominican Republic’s legendary spiced rum. Known for its smooth taste of the finest rum, exotic spices, and honey, this spirit is made with all-natural ingredients and distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane in its native country. The approachable spirit can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or mixed in a speciality cocktail. Co-founded in 2016 by the mother and son duo, Lillian Arinoviche and Alejandro Russo, Candela is distributed throughout Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, and the Dominican Republic.

About the ecoSPIRITS Ocean Program

The ecoSPIRITS Oceans Program complements the ecoSPIRITS Forest Program for island nations that are most at risk from rising sea levels due to climate change. Highlighted by the striking blue Ocean Conservation Edition ecoTOTE, each order of an ecoTOTE by venue partners in participating islands nations funds the removal of one kilogram of single use plastic, glass and other man-made wastes from endangered coral reefs and waters. Using Green Steps Group’s proprietary “proof of impact” technology platform, cleanup operations are verified, monitored and reported through an industry-leading digital record. Ocean waste recovery benefits the venue partners, but is jointly funded by ecoSPIRITS and our Climate Partner brands and distributors. About

ecoSPIRITS

ecoSPIRITS is a circular economy technology company that has developed the world’s first low carbon, low waste distribution technology for premium spirits and wine. Our patent-pending closed loop system nearly eliminates all packaging waste in the supply chain. By dramatically reducing packaging and transport, ecoSPIRITS provides both a powerful cost advantage and a transformative carbon footprint reduction. Founded in Singapore in 2018, the ecoSPIRITS technology is now available in more than 15 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. More than 1,000 leading bars, restaurants, hotels, and retailers have adopted the technology. ecoSPIRITS is now rapidly building a global network of closed loop service, with coverage to grow to 25 countries worldwide by early 2023. Together with our brand partners, importers, distributors, wholesalers, venues and retailers, we are already making a difference. Each year, ecoSPIRITS and our partners are eliminating hundreds of tons of single use glass waste, planting tens of thousands of trees, and inspiring others to change.

For More Information:

http://bit.ly/3HFF2ml