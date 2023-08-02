Eight Settlers Distillery Announces Expansion to Key Markets Across the U.S.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah— Eight Settlers Distillery, a premier craft distillery and restaurant located in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, is excited to announce their award-winning craft spirits portfolio, including Ragtown American Whiskey, Devil’s Gate Bourbon, Butler Vodka and Green Ditch, are now available via e-commerce in the following non-controlled states: CT, NY, IL, MA, FL, CA and NJ. The distillery has further plans for expansion in the coming months.

“We are craft at heart and it’s truly an exciting opportunity for us to be able to showcase our exceptional spirits throughout the U.S.,” says Katia Dugala, Co-Founder of Eight Settlers. “With growing consumer demand and interest in Eight Settlers, we’re confident consumers will not only love our products, but our unique story, as well.”

Founded in 2020 by Katia and Radu Dugala, Eight Settlers was inspired by the rich history of Cottonwood Heights, an area first settled in the 1800s by eight families. These families landed in what was originally known as Butlerville, Utah, nestled between Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. Amidst the Rock Mountains and lush green valley, the families cultivate the land that was rich in timber, water, farmland, minerals and granite rock. Over time, Butlerville became vital to the valley, and as the area flourished, it became Cottonwood Heights in 1952, the home of Eight Settlers.

The distillery is led by Head Distiller and Master Blender, Dylan Kalil, who works onsite using both traditional and modern style techniques to create products of the highest standard, using the best ingredients available.

Eight Settlers currently offers four staple products with additional seasonal releases. The portfolio includes:

Ragtown American Whiskey (SRP: $60) was inspired by Ragtown, a simple town with makeshift homes established between Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons to provide miners with somewhere to stay during their long journeys between mines and the city. Blended and handcrafted locally, Ragtown American Whiskey is a unique blend of two robust and smooth straight Americans whiskeys with a bold, yet smooth aroma. The spicy and peppery flavors are complemented by a subtle sweetness that delivers a complex yet smooth finish.

Devil’s Gate Straight Bourbon Whiskey (SRP: $50.89) was inspired by Devil’s Gate, a narrow impassable section of rocky quartz that became the most influential rock formation on the pioneer trail. Its rugged terrain forced the eight families to enter the valley where Salt Lake City currently exists, which allowed for growth along the Wasatch front. Devil’s Gate Straight Bourbon Whiskey is aged in oak barrels in small batches to enhance its oak and vanilla aroma. The sweet vanilla flavor is complemented by notes of buttered bread and corn oil for a smooth and satisfying finish.

Butler Vodka (SRP: $28.99) was named after the five Butler families who settled the area originally known as Butlerville. It was best known for its paper mill that brought prosperity and notoriety to the town. The families also cultivated the land, bringing vital resources to the valley, and attracting new settlers to the land. Made in small batches, Butler Vodka is triple-distilled to offer a smooth, medium-bodied flavor and an array of light sweet aromas, followed by a distinct crisp and clean finish.

Green Ditch Gin ($42) received its name from the ditches that helped the Butler area flourish, bringing water to crops, livestock and homes. Green Ditch pays tributes to the hard-working families who settled the area and their tenacity to create opportunities for growth and a strong community. Green Ditch Gin is made with seven carefully curated botanicals, including star anise, citrus peel, and juniper, for a gente and herbal gin with refreshing and smooth characteristics.

“Over the past eight and a half years, our hearts and souls have been immersed in bringing this dream to life. Me and Radu’s grit and determination brought on by opening a distillery during a global pandemic are reminiscent of the first settlers to arrive in Utah. We have gained such a loyal following since our opening in 2020, and can’t wait for this next chapter to share our exceptional crafted spirits with new markets and consumers.” says Katia.

Consumers can now purchase the Eight Settlers range in select retail shops throughout Utah and through eightsettlersdistillery.com/shop/ in the following controlled states: CT, NY, IL, MA, FL, CA and NJ.

About Eight Settlers Distillery

The story of Eight Settlers started when founders, Katia and Radu Dugala, researched the history of Cottonwood Heights and the early settlement of the area. In the mid 1800s, eight families settled in what was known as Butlerville, Utah, nestled between Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. Amidst the Rocky Mountains and lush green valley, the families cultivated the land, which was rich in timber, water, farmland, minerals and granite rock. Butlerville became vital to the valley, and as it thrived, the area became the place to be. In 1952, Butlerville became Cottonwood Heights, home of Eight Settlers. The area’s beauty and rich history inspired the creation of Eight Settlers, along with the desire to create a brand reminiscent of the pride and determination of the original settlers. Eight Settlers is proud to offer a brand that exemplifies a modern take on this unique historical heritage.

For More Information:

https://www.prweb.com/releases/eight_settlers_distillery_announces_expansion_to_key_markets_across_the_u_s/prweb19462986.htm