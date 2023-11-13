El Tequileño Tequila Unveils Ultra-Premium Extra Añejo Expression

Tequila, MX (November 8, 2023) – El Tequileño, the award-winning tequila, announces the debut of its most exclusive and refined expression to date – El Tequileño Extra Añejo. Made with tequila that has been aged for three to four years in American Oak and new French Oak, this ultra-premium spirit will be available in select markets starting November 8.

Known as “Mexico’s Best Kept Secret,” El Tequileño was established in 1959 by Don Jorge Salles Cuervo, whose dedication to craft and quality produced a range of exquisite, award-winning tequilas. Using 100 percent Blue Agave harvested from the premium growing region of Los Altos de Jalisco and mineral rich water from El Volcan de Tequila, Don Jorge Salles redefined expectations of the tequila category with his craft blancos and reposados, including the world’s first and only Reposado Rare, which is matured in an American Oak Pipo´n for six years. This inquisitive nature and innovative spirit, along with the knowledge and prowess of tequila-making, has been passed down through generations of the Salles family, now residing with the brand’s third-generation Master Distiller Jorge Antonio “Tony” Salles.

From the hearts and minds of Tony Salles and his father Gran Tequilero Juan Antonio Salles comes their first Extra Añejo. Crafted using the same techniques established over 60 years ago, father and son carefully selected each barrel for their robustness, incredible depth, and velvety finish. The resulting tequila is creamy and lush, featuring notes of rich cooked agave, toasted oak, burnt orange, toffee, vanilla, and walnut, with a slight earthiness.

“The journey of this blend began with my grandfather, Don Jorge Salles Cuervo,” said Tony Salles, El Tequilen~o Master Distiller. “In everything we craft at El Tequileño, we remember the principles that he set for our tequila. We begin with only the finest mature agave from Los Altos de Jalisco, carefully crafted to produce the best possible tequila. Our special Extra Añejo blend was a collaboration between my father and me. Three barrels of tequila, matured in French and American oak, were hand-selected for their unique flavor and character. These were carefully blended to create an Extra Añejo tequila with rich flavor and complexity.”

On the brand’s most exclusive release, Gran Tequilero Juan Antonio Salles explained, “Each of the barrels used in our Extra Añejo is a perfect combination of rich agave flavor enhanced by the nuances from the oak in which they were matured. When combined, we created the perfect marriage of French and American oak, beautifully complementing the distinct El Tequileño style. We are incredibly proud to share this exceptional creation with you.”

El Tequileño Extra Añejo is bottled at 40% ABV and is encased in a custom-made crystal Bastiaan Decanter by Pavisa Group, a premium glassmaker and long-time partner of El Tequileño. The Extra Añejo is available in select national and local retailers for a suggested retail price of $800.00. For more information about El Tequileño, visit tequileno.com or follow along on social @El_Tequileno.

###

About El Tequileño

El Tequileño is an iconic Tequila producer that singularly focuses on craft and quality. El Tequileño was founded in 1959 by the legendary tequila industry pioneer, Don Jorge Salles Cuervo. The family’s legacy continues to this day and is overseen by third-generation master distiller, Jorge Antonio Salles. The knowledge and expertise passed through the generations ensures only the finest quality tequila is produced to this day; every drop is a celebration of passion and heritage. El Tequileño is exclusively produced at La Guarreña distillery, 51 Chiapas, Tequila, Jalisco; no other tequila has ever been produced there. El Tequileño’s NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) is 1108. El Tequileño is imported by Park Street Imports and is verified as part of Tequila Matchmaker’s “Verified Additive Free” program. Tequila brands that apply are subject to a rigorous annual verification process that includes an evaluation of the distillery, production audits, lab tests, sensorial tastings during various stages of production. Further, the brand was recently awarded Gold for its Platinum and Reposado Rare expressions from the USA Spirits Ratings. tequileno.com/

PR Inquiries

Rachel Harrison Communications

Tequileno@WeAreRHC.com

For More Information:

https://www.tequileno.com/