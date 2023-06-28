Elevate Your Fourth of July Celebrations With The Beverly High Rye American Whiskey

This Fourth of July, embrace the spirit of patriotism and raise a glass with the world’s finest American whiskey, The Beverly High Rye. Celebrate the occasion with one of America’s most iconic spirits by enjoying Beverly High Rye, a quintessential expression of our country’s craftsmanship and refinement.

The Beverly High Rye, which was recently awarded a gold medal and a 94-point rating at the Bartender Spirit Awards, is an artisanal blend of straight rye and straight bourbon whiskey created with only the finest barrels hand selected from Iowa and Indiana. It is crafted and bottled at 96 Proof at Cedar Ridge Distillery, one of America’s most prominent family-owned distilleries. Each batch is artisanally prepared according to a proprietary recipe, resulting in a complex flavor profile that includes cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. The whiskey is complemented by a rich mouthfeel and a smooth finish full of caramel, toffee, and candied pecans. Characterized by a deep copper color and aromas of toasted oak, rye bread, coffee cake, and a hint of lemon peel, it is the most delicious and luxurious addition to any whiskey collection.

Perfectly crafted to embody the elevated lifestyle of Los Angeles, this award-winning whiskey will take your celebration to new heights of sophistication and taste. Whether enjoyed neat, over ice, or in a specially crafted cocktail, this exceptional whiskey promises a signature experience that will impress even the most discerning whiskey connoisseur. Treat your friends and family to a new American classic this Fourth of July, and let Beverly High Rye be the highlight of your celebration.

Committed to a sustainable future, the company plants one tree in partnership with Trees for the Future for every bottle sold. The American oak barrels used to age the whiskey are crafted from trees that are 80-100 years old, making it the company’s mission to plant one tree for every bottle sold. With over 250 million trees planted, Trees for the Future is a valuable partner in combating deforestation and creating a healthier planet.

The Beverly High Rye is priced between $59.99-$69.99 per bottle and is available online through beverlyhighrye.com and ReserveBar.com. It can also be found exclusively at the most prestigious establishments, such as NOBU (USA and Japan), Ocean Prime, Mastro’s, The Beverly Hills Hotel, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, Bel Air Country Club, and many other high-end retailers, restaurants, hotels and bars.

https://beverlyhighrye.com/