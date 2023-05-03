Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin Launches In Canada

Excited to share that the makers of the #1 selling premium Gin, Empress 1908 Indigo Gin announce the launch of Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, now available in BC!

This unique gin is handcrafted and distilled with nine unique botanicals including juniper berries, rose petals, elderflower, lavender, orange peel, orris root, cinnamon, coriander and black carrot. The addition of red rose petals and black carrots achieve its stunning ruby hue.

About Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

Handcrafted in small batch copper-pot stills by Victoria Distillers in Sidney, BC.

From the makers of the #1-selling premium gin, Empress 1908 Indigo Gin.

Empress uses a unique combination of red rose petals and black carrots to achieve its stunning ruby hue. Roses are a traditional gin botanical with a beautiful floral note and a delicate aroma. The black carrot adds a touch of sweetness and enhances and maintains our rich ruby colour.

Empress Elderflower Rose Gin is all-natural, gluten free, and certified Kosher.

For More Information:

https://www.empressgin.com/empress-elderflower-rose-gin/