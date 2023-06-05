England’s Own Bourbon Never Say Die Launches New Small-Batch Expression

England’s own Kentucky Bourbon, Never Say Die has expanded its collection with a new Small-Batch Bourbon (RRP £59.95, 70cl, 47.5% ABV).

Each batch will feature a unique and balanced blend of Never Say Die recipe barrels. It has been designed as an ‘every occasion Bourbon’ with a lower-abv and mellowed spice from the high rye grain content. It is complex enough for sipping, whilst also holding up in highballs and cocktails.

There will be just 2750 bottles per small-batch, with four initial batches planned for 2023, available in the UK and US. Never Say Die is a traditional Kentucky Bourbon made with a mash bill of 64% corn, 24% rye and 12% malted barley, resulting in flavours of spice and citrus that melts into vanilla, leather and caramel.

It is the second expression from the brand that launched last autumn with its ‘world-first’ Kentucky Bourbon that is both ocean-aged and then further matured in England, at Derbyshire’s White Peak Distillery. It is this unique journey that not only results in a wholly unique flavour profile, but also leads to greater variance between each small-batch due to factors such as the timing of the ocean voyage and the resting spot at White Peak.

Never Say Die Co-founder Martha Dalton says:

“We are delighted to launch our second product at the Epsom Derby, on the 144th running of the very race that our namesake racehorse, Never Say Die, the Kentucky thoroughbred, won in 1954 at 33-1 odds in front of her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The small-batch is an approachable blend of our most interesting barrels, that have been selected to compliment one another to create a balanced and versatile Bourbon.

“When we set out to create Never Say Die we always knew we wanted to be experimental with the ageing process and push the envelope of what a Kentucky Bourbon can be. Since launching late last year, we have been overwhelmed by the positive response from both the industry and Bourbon fans-alike.

“As the first Kentucky straight Bourbon to be both ocean-aged and then matured in the UK, Never Say Die is exposed to three entirely different climatic conditions and it is this unique journey that we believe gives Never Die its distinct flavour profile. The salinity of the air along with the rapid temperature changes of the ocean voyage accelerate and alter the barrel ageing process. Beyond that, it is undeniable that the char and oak from the barrel is agitated upon the “sloshing” from the maritime journey, thus imparting more flavour and colour to the whiskey”.

For More Information:

https://neversaydiebourbon.com/