Espolòn Tequila Drops Sophomore Collection With PAISABOYS to Celebrate Día de los Muertos

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Espolòn Tequila launches the second edition of their Día de los Muertos Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition, created in collaboration with renowned streetwear brand PAISABOYS. Officially dropping on Día de los Muertos, November 1st, at 12:00 pm EST on Espolòn Tequila’s newly launched merch shop, the collection promises to bring wearable art to life through innovative apparel that evokes the spirit of the holiday, celebrates rich traditions, and nods to Espolòn Tequila’s portfolio of award-winning expressions.

Inspired by the timeless elements of the traditional Día de los Muertos Ofrenda – Earth, Wind, Fire and Water – the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition features four bespoke pieces that harness the spirit of Di´a de los Muertos in contemporary ways, marrying iconic holiday rituals and symbols with a contemporary twist. Each of the designs also incorporate the personal connection to traditional celebrations that Joey Barba and Javier Bandera, the Co-Founders of PAISABOYS, participate in as creatives and first generation Mexican Americans.

The Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition:

Sweatpants ($60): The airbrushed look of this graphic is inspired by the PAISABOYS’ Los Angeles roots and the image features three of the most recognizable offerings on a traditional altar – a candle, a calavera, and smoke – to evoke the emotion and spirit of holiday celebrations. In addition, the piece features a pink crown of thorns, representing the hard work of the PAISABOYS’ ancestors and the opportunities that ancestors give to future generations of creators. The bright pink colorway featured on the sweatpants symbolizes Espolòn Tequila’s best-selling Blanco expression.

Long Sleeve Shirt ($50): The captivating design depicts a sugar skull, or calavera, stylishly wearing a cowboy hat, to honor the traditional Mexican fashion that is reminiscent of the attire worn by the PAISABOYS’ parents during their upbringing in Mexico. The calavera can be found situated in the clouds, representing the Wind element of the Ofrenda. The artwork also features marigolds, a national symbol Día de los Muertos, as well as an agave plant alongside bright orange accents, in recognition of Espolòn’s Tequila Reposado.

Snapback ($35): Representing Espolòn’s Tequila Añejo expression, the stark black snapback hat features a pop of bold color with a yellow Espolòn logo encapsulated in the PAISABOYS’ iconic crown of thorns motif. The snapback is an exclusive piece of the collection, only being the fifth hat for PAISABOYS to have been created and released.

Bandana ($15): The bandana has a special meaning to the PAISABOYS, referencing the time in their lives that they were working as car washers and gardeners, and wore bandanas to keep them cool in the Los Angeles heat. A staple piece among their local LA community, the bandana created for this collection was inspired by the intricate perforations in the papel picado, a traditional decoration seen at Día de los Muertos celebrations. A beautiful Calavera Catrina adorned with marigolds sits in the center of the design and is surrounded by a crown of thorns in black and white to symbolize Espolòn’s most premium expression, Cristalino. Cristalino boasts a crystal clear liquid that is filtered through charcoal to give it rich notes of caramelized agave and honey.

When creating the collection artwork, Joey and Javier also took cues from Espolòn’s iconic bottle design, which is inspired by the illustrations of José Guadalupe Posada, who used imagery of calaveras and roosters to share the important stories of Mexican history in a more lighthearted way. The Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition fuses together the rich culture of both brands to help celebrate Día de los Muertos in a way that speaks to the next generation of creators and game changers.

“Espolòn Tequila is such an iconic brand and we were excited about the opportunity to co-create a collection that highlights our culture and our family’s Día de los Muertos traditions,” said Joey Barba and Javier Bandera, Co-Founders of the streetwear brand, PAISABOYS. “For the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition, we aimed to create a line that captured the essence of Mexico through streetwear and also educated the masses on a holiday that’s so special to us and our community. We can’t wait to see our fans wear the collection and bring our personal traditions into their own celebrations.”

As the tequila for the people, Espolo`n is dedicated to supporting those who drive positive change within the Hispanic community. To empower the next generation of creative minds, Espolòn Tequila is proud to support The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC), the nation’s premier nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to the Latino arts field, and their mission of supporting Latinx artists and creators by delivering programs that revitalize the community via funding, leadership training, research, and advocacy. Purchases from the Calavera Collection will help support the promotion, connection and cultivation of Latino arts and cultures, adding an extra layer of significance to this collaboration.

“After last year’s success, we are excited to bring fans a second edition of the Calavera Collection, which was created to honor the holiday traditions of Mexico that Espolòn Tequila and the PAISABOYS so passionately embrace,” said Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing at Campari America. “This year, we are proud to continue to support Hispanic creators as they share their stories through their art with Espolòn’s donation to NALAC.”

On Día de los Muertos, Espolòn will be hosting an epic celebration in New York City. The event will bring an immersive Día de los Muertos experience to fans in Manhattan, featuring a larger- than-life Ofrenda and authentic food and cocktails that highlight the flavors and traditions of Mexico. At the event, Espolo`n Tequila will also host a live drop of the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition, with exclusive customization options that can honor loved ones. The celebration will be held at Lume Studios on November 1st from 7-11pm. Adults 21+ can RSVP to the event at CalaveraCollection.Eventbrite.com. For Adults 21+ in California, Espolòn Tequila will be popping up at ComplexCon in Long Beach from November 18th-19th as both the Official Tequila sponsor of ComplexCon and on the convention floor amongst streetwear giants, where attendees will have the chance to get their hands on the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition and continue to celebrate Día de los Muertos all season long.

