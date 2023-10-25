Fabrizia Spirits Expands National Footprint With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

SALEM, N.H.— Fabrizia Spirits, the leading Limoncello producer in the United States, announces distribution in additional markets with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (SGWS), the world’s premier beverage distributor, and retail placement in new territories at Whole Foods Market, Total Wine & More and Binny’s Beverage Depot.

Fabrizia has recently expanded distribution of their Limoncello and ready-to-drink canned cocktails with SGWS in several new states including Florida, Nevada, Illinois and California bringing their total nationwide distribution to 22 states. “Since 2018, we have seen an annual compound growth of 21-percent year over year. Considering where it all began, peeling lemons in our parent’s garage tonowworking with such an incredible partner, SGWS, as we expand into our 22nd market is an exhilaratingexperience. We are so proud of our team and look forward to bringing Fabrizia to more consumers across the country!” said Phil Mastroianni, Co-Owner and Co-Founder, Fabrizia Spirits.

Fabrizia’s RTD canned cocktails recently became a core placement at approximately 85 Whole Foods Market locations nationwide including Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Washington DC, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, California and Nevada. “As demonstrated by the continuous growth in the ready-to-drink canned cocktails market, quality canned cocktails continue to be in high demand by consumers. We believe in producing the highest quality products using all natural ingredients including using lemons we source from our own grove in Sicily,Italy. We are excited to have our products available in new locations throughout the country so more consumers have the ability to try them and taste the difference!” said Nick Mastroianni, Co-Owner and Co-Founder, Fabrizia Spirits.

Additionally, as part of the expanded distribution with SGWS, Total Wine & More has extended Fabrizia Limoncello’s line-up of liqueurs to over 60 additional locations in the new markets. Binny’s Beverage Depot has also placed Fabrizia’s Limoncello in all 45 Illinois locations.

About Fabrizia Spirits

Founded in 2008, Salem, N.H.-basedFabrizia Spiritsis the leading Limoncello producer in the United States. Fabrizia also offers a line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails. All Fabrizia Spirits products are produced at the company’s 11,500 manufacturing facility in Salem, NH with only natural ingredients. The company will produce approximately 85,000 cases of product this year. Fabrizia Spirits products are currently sold in22 states and available for purchase online as well.

For More Information:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fabrizia-spirits-expands-national-footprint-with-southern-glazers-wine–spirits-301966548.html