Fast Penny Spirits Names SMASH as 2023 First Quarter Recipient for Pretty Penny Giveback

SEATTLE, Wash.— The next beneficiary of Fast Penny Spirits’ quarterly giveback program will be SMASH, Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare. The Seattle-based maker of Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca will donate 3% of all bottle sales to the non-profit from the first quarter of 2023.

The Pretty Penny Giveback program was implemented into Fast Penny Spirits’ business plan from the start. The distillery is committed to supporting women in business, the community, and like-minded nonprofits and businesses.

SMASH helps musicians stay healthy by providing access to primary care, dental services, mental health therapy, vision and hearing screening, and other health and wellness services for working musicians in King, Snohomish, Pierce, Mason, Kitsap and Thurston counties. It is free to be a member. SMASH is not a health insurance provider; if you have insurance, you can still qualify for SMASH services.

“Many musicians in the Seattle area are making less than minimum wage while living in one of the most expensive cities in the nation,” said Executive Director of SMASH, Denise Burnside. “Donors like Fast Penny Spirits help provide a safety net that allows our local musicians to feel cared for and keep our local music scene thriving.”

Fast Penny Spirits is a certified B Corporation committed to impactful change for people and the planet.

“We believe everyone deserves access to comprehensive healthcare, and we are thrilled to partner with SMASH,” said Fast Penny Spirits CEO Jamie Hunt. “The local music scene is an integral part of our identity and quality of life here in the Puget Sound. Musicians deserve to hone their craft without having to worry about their next dentist appointment.”

Fast Penny Spirits has provided financial resources and in-kind donations to organizations including, Another Round, Another Rally, Off Their Plate, Ladies Who Launch, Vital Voices, Black Girl Ventures, Emerge Washington, Jubilee Women’s Center, WA Women’s Foundation, the Independent Restaurant Coalition, Step Up Foundation, and Forté, among others.

Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca can be found at retailers, bars, and restaurants in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington. The distillery also ships to over 30 states, nationwide.

The distillery is open to the public to pick up bottles, enjoy cocktails, and learn about amaro during open hours at the FPS Bottle Shop + Tasting Deck, where they serve cocktails and often host pop-ups. Currently open Fridays 4-9 p.m., and Saturdays 1-6 p.m. at 1138 W Ewing St, Suite B, Seattle, WA 98119.

Fast Penny Spirits is a woman-owned and operated amaro distillery and Certified B Corp. Based in Seattle and inspired by the founder’s Italian heritage, the company is committed to stirring up change. Blended with a combination of the highest-quality, wild-crafted, organic, and consciously-sourced botanicals, Fast Penny’s spirits are rich, herbaceous, and captivating. Luxurious and refined, their Italian-style amari – Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca – are beautifully complex to sip on their own or swirl into a cocktail. With a constant eye on environmental impact and a 3% Pretty Penny give-back program, Fast Penny Spirits is dedicated to supporting and empowering women, local communities, and the hospitality industry.

About Amaro

Amaro is an herbal liqueur that can be sipped on its own or swirled into a cocktail. It is made from infusing a neutral base spirit, such as a grape or grain, with a blend of spices, herbs, roots, and flowers. With the help of popular cocktails, such as the Aperol Spritz or Negroni, a variety of different types of amaro have been quickly popping up on restaurant menus and in personal liquor cabinets across the country. While amaro translates to “bitter” in Italian, its flavor can vary widely from sweet to umami. Fast Penny Spirits, Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca, offers a balance of bitter and herbaceous.

https://www.fastpennyspirits.com