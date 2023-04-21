Fast Penny Spirits Partners with Ladies Who Launch for Pretty Penny Giveback

Seattle, Wash. — Fast Penny Spirits, makers of Amaricano Rossa and Amaricano Bianca, are partnering with Ladies Who Launch as the amaro distillery’s latest Pretty Penny partner. This is the second time Fast Penny has teamed up with the entrepreneurial women and non-binary nonprofit to donate 3% of bottle sales in the 2nd quarter.

Ladies Who Launch celebrates, elevates, and empowers women and non-binary small business owners to grow and sustain the businesses of their dreams. They support the most under-invested in entrepreneurs, offering free education, mentorship, community, and access to capital with the goal of increasing economic inclusion, and closing the opportunity gap in entrepreneurship.

“Ladies Who Launch is so excited to partner with Fast Penny Spirits for the second year in a row. As a Pacific Northwest resident and long-standing champion of women entrepreneurs, I’m thrilled for the opportunity to share Jamie’s story of growing a successful, sustainable business that gives back. The Pretty Penny giveback program is especially impactful for Ladies Who Launch this year as we are expanding our programming to reach more small business owners than ever before. In addition to our annual grant program and free educational events, we’ll be launching a new funding bootcamp for entrepreneurs! We could not do this work without supporters like Fast Penny Spirits who are dedicated to helping other women entrepreneurs thrive,” shared Kelly McGonigle, Co-Founder of Ladies Who Launch.

The Pretty Penny giveback was part of Fast Penny Spirits’ business model from the start.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ladies Who Launch again,” said Jamie Hunt, CEO and Founder. “Our Pretty Penny giveback program is our opportunity to show up, support, and empower others. Ladies Who Launch is exactly the type of organization we are proud to support.”

Fast Penny Spirits has provided financial resources and in-kind donations to numerous organizations including, Another Round, Another Rally, Off Their Plate, Vital Voices, Black Girl Ventures, Emerge Washington, Jubilee Women’s Center, WA Women’s Foundation, the Independent Restaurant Coalition, Step Up Foundation, and Forté, among others.

Amaricano Rossa and Amaricano Bianca can be found at retailers, bars, and restaurants in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington. The distillery also ships to over 30 states, nationwide.

The distillery is open to the public to pick up bottles, enjoy cocktails, and learn about amaro during open hours at the FPS Bottle Shop + Tasting Deck, where they serve cocktails and often host pop-ups. Currently open Thursdays 4-7pm, Fridays 4-9 p.m., and Saturdays 1-6 p.m. at 1138 W Ewing St, Suite B, Seattle, WA 98119.

About Fast Penny Spirits

Fast Penny Spirits is a woman-owned and operated amaro distillery and Certified B Corp™. Based in Seattle and inspired by the founder’s Italian heritage, the company is committed to stirring up change. Blended with a combination of the highest-quality, wild-crafted, organic, and consciously-sourced botanicals, Fast Penny’s spirits are rich, herbaceous, and captivating. Luxurious and refined, their Italian-style amari – Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca – are beautifully complex to sip on their own or swirl into a cocktail. With a constant eye on environmental impact and a 3% Pretty Penny give-back program, Fast Penny Spirits is dedicated to supporting and empowering women, local communities, and the hospitality industry.

