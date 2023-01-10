Fast Penny Spirits Partners With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to Expand Distribution in California

SEATTLE, Wash.— Seattle-based, woman-owned amaro distillery, Fast Penny Spirits, has partnered with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits’ Craft Collection Luxury Spirits Division to offer their Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca to more restaurants and retailers across California.

The Italian-style, Pacific Northwest-influenced amari are crafted with distilled west coast grapes and over 45 organic, wild-crafted, and consciously sourced botanicals. They are luxurious and indulgently refined, balancing rich and herbaceous tones for a breathtakingly bold experience.

The Craft Collection Luxury Spirits Division is a highly trained group of professionals committed to supporting innovative, sustainably-conscious and mission-driven brands. With more than 300 years of combined experience in the spirits and hospitality industry, the team has worked in local U.S. Bartender’s Guild chapters, shaken drinks at Michelin-starred restaurants, and received more than a dozen local and regional spirits competition awards.

“Fast Penny’s Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca are the exact type of luxury spirit we seek out for our thoughtfully curated portfolio,” said Sarah Diehm, Senior Director of the Craft Collection. “We are excited to help bring these beautiful amari to more consumers across California.”

Last year, Amaricano Bianca won double gold and Amaricano took home a gold from the Women Wine & Spirits Competition, which is judged by the world’s leading female wine and spirits buyers. The New Orleans Spirits Competition presented by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation awarded each spirit a gold medal and named Amaricano Bianca as the Liqueur of the Year.

In addition to creating award-winning, sustainable amaro, the B-Corp certified company is dedicated to stirring up positive change. Their Pretty Penny give-back program was ingrained in their business model from the start and contributes 3% of bottle revenue to elevate women in business, local communities, and the hospitality industry.

“California has an incredible and diverse array of restaurants, retail, and bars and we can’t wait to work with Southern Glazer to bring our amari to its residents,” says Founder and CEO of Fast Penny Spirits Jamie Hunt. “We are all about giving back to the community and I know we are partnering with a like-minded and well-renowned team who will represent our brand well.”

Fast Penny Spirits amaro can be found at retailers, bars, and restaurants in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington. The distillery also ships to over 30 states nationwide.

About Fast Penny Spirits

Fast Penny Spirits is a woman-owned and operated amaro distillery and Certified B Corp. Based in Seattle and inspired by the founder’s Italian heritage, the company is committed to stirring up change. Blended with a combination of the highest-quality, wild-crafted, organic, and consciously[1]sourced botanicals, Fast Penny’s spirits are rich, herbaceous, and captivating. Luxurious and refined, their Italian-style amari – Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca – are beautifully complex to sip on their own or swirl into a cocktail. With a constant eye on environmental impact and a 3% Pretty Penny give-back program, Fast Penny Spirits is dedicated to supporting and empowering women, local communities, and the hospitality industry.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

At Southern Glazer’s, we strive to be more than a company that distributes wine and spirits. We are committed to our communities, to innovating the way we operate, and continuing to build on our rich history.

About Amaro

Amaro is an herbal liqueur that can be sipped on its own or swirled into a cocktail. It is made from infusing a neutral base spirit, such as a grape or grain, with a blend of spices, herbs, roots, and flowers. With the help of popular cocktails, such as the Aperol Spritz or Negroni, a variety of different types of amaro have been quickly popping up on restaurant menus and in personal liquor cabinets across the country. While amaro translates to “bitter” in Italian, its flavor can vary widely from sweet to umami. Fast Penny Spirits, Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca, offers a balance of bitter and herbaceous.

For More Information:

https://www.fastpennyspirits.com