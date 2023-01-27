Felene Inc Announces Expansion into Texas

DENVER, Colo.— Felene Inc, the Colorado-based maker of award-winning felənē American Handcrafted Vodka (organic sugarcane-based vodka) and felənē Flavors, flavored vodka today announced expansion into the Texas market. Adding to their top-down market strategy, the debut in Texas marks the fifth major market for Felene Inc.

felənē American Handcrafted Vodka is presently distributed in: New York, Florida, California and its home state of Colorado.

Felene Inc has designated the Dallas-Fort Worth based, Barrett Distributing LLC, as its distribution partner for Texas.

“We have been looking forward to entering the Texas market, and we have assembled a strong and incredibly energetic team here in Texas. The Felene team is headed-up by Jim Barrett at Barrett Distributing and we have secured a record number of retail accounts for the debut” said Kim Laderer-Veiga, Felene President.

The company says that it will offer its full line of products in Texas, including: felənē American Handcrafted Vodka in 50ml, 750ml, 1L and 1.75 L sizes. The felənē Flavors flavored vodka line will include: Raspberry Lemonade, Coconut Lime and Blood Orange flavors in the 750ml size. All of the felənē Flavors varieties are 80-proof, all natural and contain no sugar.

“We’ve added a very strong line-up of flavored vodka to the felənē portfolio,” added Kelly. “Each of our new flavors are award-winning offerings and based on consumer demand it looks like we hit a “sweet spot” with the flavored vodka,” said Tim Kelly, Felene Master Distiller and Founder.

“We were really pleased with the initial retail acceptance here in the DFW region,” said Jim Barrett, President of Barrett Distributing in Texas. “We did not expect to set the standard for a Felene product launch, so that’s very exciting and encouraging,” added Barrett.

About Felene Inc:

felənē American Handcrafted Vodka was conceived by the company founder in 2015, Tim Kelly while on a road trip through the American heartland. All Felene products are gluten free, nonGMO, contain no sugar, have zero carbs and no additives of any kind.

Tim’s journey through the American Midwest inspired him to find just the right place to make felənē vodka. He searched for a place and people that reflected the values of what he created. felənē vodka has now found its home in the Rockies in Denver, Colorado.

felənē vodka is a hand-crafted, American-made vodka using pure, organic, non-GMO, sugar cane. It is designed to be a simple, honest, premium quality spirit that can be enjoyed on its own or accompanied with a favorite mixer. Taken from only the Hearts of the distilling run, there is no higher quality spirit in its class.

