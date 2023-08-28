Filmland Spirits Releases First Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Cask Strength Expression of Award-Winning Rye

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Filmland Spirits announces the debut of two new American Whiskeys crafted to expand its award-winning portfolio. Town at the End of Tomorrow, a 9-year-old Kentucky Bourbon, and the long-awaited Ryes of the Robots Extended Cut will premiere at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, September 15-17, 2023.

Founded in 2020, Filmland Spirits was born from an enthusiasm for whiskey, a passion for movies and a dedication to story-telling. The Filmland team believes that every whiskey has a story, and every story deserves a whiskey. The result is a wildly creative pairing of an original retro B-Movie concept – complete with monsters, robots and over-the-top plots – with a delicious and unique whiskey – each of which has already won a Gold Medal or higher. Even the bottles tell part of the story as they are custom designed to reflect an art deco style reminiscent of the movie houses of old and feature movie posters as labels.

Town at the End of Tomorrow features a cast of 78% Corn and 13% Rye with 9% Malted Barley in a supporting role. Distilled and aged in Kentucky and blended by the award-wining team at Filmland Spirits, Town at the End of Tomorrow is aged for 9 years in American White Oak and bottled at 94 proof (47% ABV).

In keeping with the Filmland Spirits creative process, Town at the End of Tomorrow was inspired by their original B-movie concept. This story tells the tale of a grim future overshadowed by bourbon shortages and the outlawing of spirits older than two years. New Bardstown is now the center of the whiskey universe and home to distillers Connor and Emerald Cooper who long for the finely aged bourbons of years gone by. Together they travel back through time to the birth of America’s native spirit – where they must confront their teetotaling forefather Judge Barker in an epic battle for the bourbon ages.

“Town at the End of Tomorrow is a celebration of bourbon’s past and future and to bring this tale to life, we knew we needed a Kentucky product,” said Troy Bolotnick, Founder and CEO, Filmland Spirits. “We found a blockbuster liquid worthy of our concept and are thrilled to premiere it in Bardstown, Kentucky during the Bourbon Festival.”

Ryes of the Robots Extended Cut is the long-awaited cask strength version of the fan favorite Ryes of the Robots. Ryes of the Robots Extended Cut is aged for 5 years in American White Oak, bottled at cask strength 108 Proof (54% ABV) and features a mash of 95% Rye with 5% Malted Barley in a supporting role. Like any movie that receives the extended cut treatment, Ryes of the Robots Extended Cut features deleted scenes that continue the tale of bartender turned hero Courtney Winters as she seeks to defend the art of craft cocktail making from an army of robotic bartenders.

The two new products will be available for pre-order on August 23. Town at the End of Tomorrow, Ryes of the Robots Extended Cut and the rest of the Filmland portfolio is available in California, Kentucky, Nevada, Washington, Arizona and Alaska and online. The Filmland Spirits portfolio includes:

Town at the End of Tomorrow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Mash Bill: 78% Corn / 13% Rye / 9% Malted Barley

Aged in American White Oak for 9 years

ABV: 47% / 94 Proof

SRP: $109.99 (750ml)

Limited Release Premiering September 2023

Ryes of the Robots Small Batch Straight Rye Whiskey

Mash Bill: 95 % Rye / 5 % Malted Barley

Aged in American White Oak for 4+ years

ABV: 47% / 94 Proof

SRP: $59.95 (750ml)

Accolades: Gold Medal, 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Ryes of the Robots Extended Cut Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey

Mash Bill: 95% Rye/ 5% Malted Barley

Aged in White American Oak for 4+ years

ABV: 54% / 108 proof

SRP: $74.95 (750 ml)

Premiering September 2023

Moonlight Mayhem! Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Mash Bill: 75% Corn / 21% Rye / 4% Malted Barley

Aged in American White Oak for 4+ years

ABV: 47% / 94 Proof

SRP: $54.95 (750ml)

Accolades: Double Gold Medal, 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey

Mash Bill: 75 % Corn / 21 % Rye / 4 % Malted Barley

Aged in White American Oak for 4+ years

ABV: 57.5% / 115 proof

SRP: $79.95 (750 ml)

Accolades: Gold Medal, 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

About Filmland Spirits

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Filmland Spirits is an award-winning portfolio of small batch American whiskeys founded in 2020 by a team of whiskey enthusiasts, movie buffs and storytellers. The initial offerings are crafted from some of the finest whiskeys selected from across the country which are brought to Kentucky where they are aged, blended, finished and bottled by the Filmland Spirits team. These ultra-premium liquids are housed in custom bottles inspired by the world of moviemaking, then paired with a label that is a movie poster based on an original B-movie script written specifically for each expression.

For More Information:

https://www.filmlandspirits.com/