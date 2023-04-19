First Light Coffee Whiskey Hires Sean Heal As VP of Marketing, Announces 2023 Growth Plans

First Light Coffee Whiskey, San Diego’s craft spirits brand, announced the hire of a spirits industry veteran Sean Heal as vice president of sales and marketing. In this role, Sean will facilitate the continued brand and community expansion across retail and on premise locations throughout California and beyond. Sean brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to First Light, having previously co-founded another popular Southern California spirits brand, Locals Only Vodka, and spent more than 10 years in leadership roles with William Grant, Diageo, and Brown Forman.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sean to First Light and are confident that his experience and expertise will have a significant impact on our company’s growth and success,” said Ryan Espi, co-founder of First Light Coffee Whiskey. “We also wanted to share that with Sean’s appointment, our co-founder, David Elizondo, has stepped down from his role within the company to complete his MBA program at San Diego State University, where the idea for First Light was first born. We fully support David in his academic journey and are excited to see it unfold,” added Espi.

Timed with the addition of Heal to the team, First Light Coffee Whiskey is also thrilled to announce several new initiatives for the upcoming year. First Light will be releasing its in-demand 100ml mini flasks in an exclusive direct-to-customer offer available for purchase directly from the company website. Launching just in time for summer, First Light’s 100ml mini flasks will offer customers the same great coffee whiskey flavor in a convenient, adventure-friendly size that can be taken along to enjoy during everyone’s own “first light” moments.

Additionally, First Light has just launched as a premium selection brand at Total Wine locations across Southern California including Mission Valley, Encinitas, Carmel Mountain, and Tustin, as well as across Southern California Ralphs locations in La Jolla, Del Mar, Encinitas, and Ventura. Lastly, First Light is working with Breakfast Republic on expanding its new cocktail offerings, adding to the company’s portfolio of innovative and delicious coffee whiskey-based drinks.

“We have a lot of new and exciting things brewing at First Light for the coming year, and we can’t wait to share them with the First Light community,” said Espi.

About First Light Coffee Whiskey

First Light Coffee Whiskey is an emerging San Diego-based craft spirits company, produced and bottled at Pacific Coast Spirits, an award-winning grain-to-glass distillery. First Light was founded by cousins, Ryan Espi and David Elizondo in 2020, and the “First Light” idea was born during their late nights and early mornings of work, surfing and exploration together. First Light’s flagship coffee flavored whiskey has become an immediate hit and has already won back-to-back Platinum and Consumers Choice awards at the 2021 and 2022 Sip Awards international spirits tasting competition. First Light’s coffee flavored whiskey is 66 proof and is blended with 99% American corn whiskey, real coffee extract and organic blue agave.

https://www.firstlightwhiskey.com/