Flecha Azul Tequila Shatters Growth Records

Flecha Azul Tequila, a prominent name in the spirits industry, has witnessed a dramatic surge in its brand’s online interest, with searches tripling in 2023 – an impressive growth of +160% from October 2022 to October 2023. This surge is attributed to strategic market activations and impactful media engagements.

Setting the pace in the additive-free movement, Flecha Azul Tequila is celebrated as the fastest-growing ultra-premium additive-free tequila, boasting a volume growth of +357%. As consumer preferences shift towards additive-free spirits, Flecha Azul has emerged as the benchmark in this burgeoning category.

Further endorsing its success, the brand secured a position among the Top-10 Selling Tequilas on the Drizly e-commerce platform, marking it as the fastest-growing tequila there.

Founded by Mexican-born Aron Marquez and first-generation Mexican-American, Abraham Ancer, Flecha Azul Tequila aims to offer an authentic taste of tequila as experienced in Mexico. Mark Wahlberg joined the brand in 2022, adding to its prestige. The brand proudly presents five tequila expressions, each crafted in Jalisco, Mexico from fully matured, 100% single estate-grown Blue Weber Agave.

About Flecha Azul Tequila

Flecha Azul Tequila is a single estate-grown, ultra-premium, additive-free tequila created to taste like tequila tastes in Mexico. One of the only new world tequila brands with authentic Mexican roots, Mexican-born Aron Marquez founded Flecha Azul along with first-generation Mexican-American, Abraham Ancer, to create an elegant brand that honors their Mexican heritage and tastes like the tequila back “home.” Shared core passions, values and friendship brought Abraham Ancer and Aron Marquez together with Mark Wahlberg. He joined the team in 2022, building upon their efforts and desire to share Flecha Azul, an authentically crafted tequila, with friends around the world. The range includes five expressions – Blanco ($44.99), Reposado ($54.99), Añejo ($64.99), Cristalino ($114.99), and Extra Añejo ($319.99) – made in Jalisco, Mexico from fully-matured, 100% single estate-grown Blue Weber Agave.

https://flechaazultequila.com/