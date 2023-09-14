Foley Family Wines Announces Reintroduction of Charles Goodnight Bourbon

Foley Family Wines announced the reintroduction of Charles Goodnight Bourbon (SRP: $79.99), a whiskey crafted in memory of the Lone Star state legend who captured the unbridled spirit of the American West. Charles Goodnight Bourbon, distilled and aged in Texas, is upping the ante with higher proof and a bold, new bottle design. It is currently available at spirits retailers across the U.S.

First appearing in 2017 as a 100-proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Charles Goodnight reenters the market as a distinctive homage to its namesake and a bold Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey that holds special appeal for beef lovers. Honoring Charles’ legacy as a legendary Texas cattle driver and the inventor of the chuckwagon in the 1800s, the team created a high-rye whiskey with deep oak, rich dark fruit, and brown sugar flavors that pair perfectly with steak.

“I take great pride in the fact that my great, great uncle was legendary cattleman and Texan, Charles Goodnight,” said Bill Foley – a relative of Charles Goodnight, the founder of Foley Family Wines and a Texas native. “Pulling barrels from my commissioned private stock has given me inspiration to craft a true Texas whiskey that pairs as perfectly with a well-prepared steak as a bold Napa Cab does.”

Charles Goodnight Texas Bourbon is a six-year-old, non-chill filtered whiskey clocking in at a robust 115 proof to capture the most flavor possible. A barrel-strength, high-rye bourbon with a mash bill of 60% Texas-grown yellow #2 corn, 36% unmalted rye and 4% barley, Charles Goodnight Texas Bourbon is triple distilled in a copper-lined Vendome pot still with no column still distillate. Pot stills impart more layers of complexity and a higher viscosity to the distillate than a common column still, creating a deeper flavor experience when the whiskey is extracted from the barrel.

This is a true Texas-distilled and aged whiskey. The Lone Star state’s severe climate ages whiskey well beyond the label’s age statement, as the hot, dry temperatures in the rickhouse cause the liquid to rapidly expand into the #3 charred wood. This imparts much more of the barrel’s deep oaky, caramel flavors that perfectly enhance a spicy, high-rye bourbon.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Begins with tree fruits – apricots, peaches, and nectarines – giving way to toasty oak notes of caramel, brown sugar, sweet vanilla, and just the memory of dark chocolate. On a third pass, notes of bright citrus-orange and lemon zest appear, with white pepper spice and a hint of dried fruit – raisins and figs.

Palate: A very viscous, almost creamy texture that dries out beautifully revealing caramel and honey sweetness, cream soda, toasted nuts, dark chocolate, and baking spices.

Finish: Medium-long, with a lasting reminder of toasted hazelnuts and a touch of honey sweetness.

Charles Goodnight Bourbon can be served neat or on the rocks with a well-prepared cut of beef, grilled and served al fresco under the stars just like the original Charles Goodnight might have enjoyed it. It can also be enjoyed in cocktails, such as:

The Smoke ‘Em If You’ve Got ‘Em (Created by Mixologist Natalie Bovis)

• 1.5 ounces Charles Goodnight Bourbon

• .75 ounce Ancho Reyes liqueur

• .5 ounce lime juice

• .5 ounce amaro

Garnish: sage leaf

Pour all ingredients into cocktail shaker, add ice. Set fire to a sprig of sage and hold the glass upside down over it to capture the smoke. Shake the cocktail and strain it into a martini glass. Pin leaves to rim of glass as garnish.

The new bottle was inspired by some of the earliest whiskeys in the US – dating back to between 1763 and 1803. The bottle’s simple elegance in brown glass and graceful shape is offset by the longhorn medallion and the barbed wire blown into the glass, making this Texas Bourbon distinguishable from a gentleman’s whiskey from Kentucky.

About Charles Goodnight

Known as The Father of the Texas Panhandle, Charles Goodnight (1836 – 1929) was a colorful and pivotal character in the history of the American West. He led the creation of one of the most important cattle trails in the Southwest, The Goodnight-Loving Trail; he was the first Panhandle rancher to build fences of barbed wire; he invented the prototype of the modern-day chuckwagon; and he successfully preserved a herd of native plains bison, which is said to survive to this day in Yellowstone National Park.

Fun Fact: Charles Goodnight believed firmly in the power of buffalo fat. He and his wife made buffalo soap that Goodnight felt would cure almost anything, “I am satisfied it will relieve rheumatism. Try it for tuberculosis. I do believe it will work.”

About Foley Family Wines

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines is a portfolio of highly-acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world’s greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFW has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, with acquisitions that include Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, and Lancaster in Sonoma; Merus and Foley Johnson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Four Graces in Oregon; and Three Rivers in Washington. In 2023, the company began operating Minden Mill Distilling in Nevada. In 2022, FFW acquired Silverado Vineyards in Napa Valley; in 2021, it acquired Sonoma County’s Chateau St. Jean; and in 2020, it purchased Ferrari-Carano in Dry Creek Valley. The portfolio also includes wineries in France, Argentina, and New Zealand. In addition, the Foley Food & Wine Society offers members a luxury lifestyle community that celebrates culinary experiences, entertainment, and travel in the United States, New Zealand, France, and Argentina.

For More Information:

https://goodnightwhiskey.com/