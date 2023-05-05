Fordham Lee Distillery Releases New Orange Dreamsicle Cream Liqueur

MIDDLETOWN, Md.— Known for creating exquisite spirits, Fordham Lee Distillery adds Orange Dreamsicle to its lineup of grain-to-glass cream whiskey liqueurs. The refreshing addition is ready to drink over ice, can be mixed into milkshakes or used to reimagine an Old Fashioned.

Orange Dreamsicle is a small-batch, cream-based liqueur with a swirl of sweet citrus. Sip and savor delicious orange and vanilla flavors with a hint of nostalgia – each sip conjures memories of a simpler time.

“Orange Dreamsicle is simply scrumptious and we are thrilled to add it to our growing lineup of premium whiskey products,” said Fordham Lee Distillery President and Founder William “Bill” Poffenbarger. “We set out every day to produce ‘A Spirit Worth Remembering’ and we did just that with this new addition – we found a way to capture nostalgia in a bottle.”

The new flavor joins Fordham Lee’s line of Cream Liqueurs including Blueberry Swirl, Cherry Charm, Peanut Butter and Snickerdoodle. In addition, the distiller offers a Bourbon Whiskey, aged to perfection, and a silky smooth High Rye Bourbon Whiskey aged for more than 5 years.

Fordham Lee’s Orange Dreamsicle Cream Liqueur is available at select on- and off-premise retailers in Maryland; Washington, D.C.; Delaware and Arkansas.

About Fordham Lee Distillery

Fordham Lee Distillery, nestled in the Middletown valley of Maryland, crafts superior non-GMO bourbons and cream liqueurs. Built on the values of simple living and the joys of life, Fordham Lee exists to honor the legacy of those who valued the importance of good living by producing products that live up to the motto of being “A Spirit Worth Remembering.” Its grain-to-glass offerings are perfect for winding down after a long day of work or to celebrate a special occasion. From a mixed cocktail to a neat bourbon, Fordham Lee Distillery has spirits and cream liqueurs for every occasion.

https://fordhamleedistillery.com/